SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / NeuroWick
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 17%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
157
Transacciones Rentables:
103 (65.60%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
54 (34.39%)
Mejor transacción:
41.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-31.63 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
380.86 USD (39 119 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-246.13 USD (21 219 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (5.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
82.91 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
98.63%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.26%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
71
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
1.90
Transacciones Largas:
92 (58.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
65 (41.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
0.86 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.70 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-25.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-49.86 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.43%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.33 USD
Máxima:
70.83 USD (7.78%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
De fondos:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
USDCHF 17
EURCHF 15
AUDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 161
USDCHF 12
EURCHF -6
AUDJPY 5
AUDUSD -10
USDJPY -27
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
EURCAD -6
EURUSD -18
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
.US500Cash 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDCHF 366
EURCHF 157
AUDJPY 965
AUDUSD -746
USDJPY -2.8K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -555
EURUSD -811
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
.US500Cash 191
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +41.57 USD
Peor transacción: -32 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.15 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
otros 54...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NeuroWick
40 USD al mes
17%
0
0
USD
921
USD
13
100%
157
65%
99%
1.54
0.86
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.