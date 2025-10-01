СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / NeuroWick
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 16%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
145
Прибыльных трейдов:
96 (66.20%)
Убыточных трейдов:
49 (33.79%)
Лучший трейд:
41.57 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.63 USD
Общая прибыль:
346.91 USD (37 128 pips)
Общий убыток:
-224.08 USD (19 779 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (5.12 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
82.91 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
98.63%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.19%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
5 дней
Фактор восстановления:
1.73
Длинных трейдов:
87 (60.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
58 (40.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.55
Мат. ожидание:
0.85 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.61 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.57 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-25.15 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-49.86 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
12.06%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.33 USD
Максимальная:
70.83 USD (7.87%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
По эквити:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
USDCHF 16
EURCHF 14
AUDUSD 10
AUDJPY 9
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURCAD 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 151
USDCHF 2
EURCHF -9
AUDUSD -10
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY -22
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURCAD -4
EURUSD -7
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDCHF 198
EURCHF 128
AUDUSD -746
AUDJPY 705
USDJPY -2.1K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURCAD -292
EURUSD -577
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +41.57 USD
Худший трейд: -32 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.12 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.15 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
еще 54...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NeuroWick
40 USD в месяц
16%
0
0
USD
900
USD
13
100%
145
66%
99%
1.54
0.85
USD
15%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.