货币 / GVIP
GVIP: Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF
153.30 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GVIP汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点151.76和高点153.30进行交易。
关注Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GVIP新闻
日范围
151.76 153.30
年范围
100.33 153.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 152.73
- 开盘价
- 151.76
- 卖价
- 153.30
- 买价
- 153.60
- 最低价
- 151.76
- 最高价
- 153.30
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 9.84%
- 6个月变化
- 29.40%
- 年变化
- 29.06%
21 九月, 星期日