GVIP: Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

153.30 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日GVIP汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点151.76和高点153.30进行交易。

关注Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GVIP新闻

日范围
151.76 153.30
年范围
100.33 153.30
前一天收盘价
152.73
开盘价
151.76
卖价
153.30
买价
153.60
最低价
151.76
最高价
153.30
交易量
23
日变化
0.37%
月变化
9.84%
6个月变化
29.40%
年变化
29.06%
21 九月, 星期日