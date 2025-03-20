Currencies / GVIP
GVIP: Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF
153.30 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GVIP exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.76 and at a high of 153.30.
Follow Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GVIP News
Daily Range
151.76 153.30
Year Range
100.33 153.30
- Previous Close
- 152.73
- Open
- 151.76
- Bid
- 153.30
- Ask
- 153.60
- Low
- 151.76
- High
- 153.30
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 9.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.40%
- Year Change
- 29.06%
21 September, Sunday