QuotesSections
Currencies / GVIP
Back to US Stock Market

GVIP: Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

153.30 USD 0.57 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GVIP exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.76 and at a high of 153.30.

Follow Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GVIP News

Daily Range
151.76 153.30
Year Range
100.33 153.30
Previous Close
152.73
Open
151.76
Bid
153.30
Ask
153.60
Low
151.76
High
153.30
Volume
23
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
9.84%
6 Months Change
29.40%
Year Change
29.06%
21 September, Sunday