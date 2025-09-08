货币 / FORD
FORD: Forward Industries Inc
33.51 USD 3.84 (10.28%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FORD汇率已更改-10.28%。当日，交易品种以低点32.18和高点34.21进行交易。
关注Forward Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FORD新闻
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Forward Industries提交40亿美元ATM计划支持Solana策略
- Forward Industries: Assessing The Biggest Solana Digital Asset Treasury (NASDAQ:FORD)
- Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at German plant amid weak EV demand
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Forward Industries deploys $1.58 billion to purchase Solana tokens
- Forward Industries acquires 6.8 million SOL tokens for $1.58 billion
- Forward Industries Buys $1.58 Billion In SOL, As Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues BTC Accumulation - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market - Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)
- Analysis-BYD and Tesla set to lose most from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on China
- Amazon tests GM electric delivery vans in bid to meet climate goals, Bloomberg News reports
- Why Stellantis shares are rallying this week
- Forward Industries closes $1.65 billion PIPE financing for Solana strategy
- Forward Industries筹集16.5亿美元购买Solana代币
- Solana Leaves Bitcoin, Ethereum Behind As Coin Hits 7-Month High — Crypto Analyst Forecasts 'Epic' Year-End Rally - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
- ‘Frenzied as ever’ — the Dan Ives-led Worldcoin treasury purchase is only latest example of market madness
- Ford to recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles in US over faulty rear-view camera, NHTSA says
- Ford And ServiceTitan Partner On New Fleet Management Platform
日范围
32.18 34.21
年范围
3.30 46.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.35
- 开盘价
- 32.95
- 卖价
- 33.51
- 买价
- 33.81
- 最低价
- 32.18
- 最高价
- 34.21
- 交易量
- 601
- 日变化
- -10.28%
- 月变化
- 123.10%
- 6个月变化
- 663.33%
- 年变化
- 810.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值