FORD: Forward Industries Inc
37.35 USD 1.65 (4.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FORD exchange rate has changed by -4.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.01 and at a high of 43.49.
Follow Forward Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FORD News
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Forward Industries Buys $1.58 Billion In SOL, As Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues BTC Accumulation - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market - Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)
- Analysis-BYD and Tesla set to lose most from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on China
- Amazon tests GM electric delivery vans in bid to meet climate goals, Bloomberg News reports
- Why Stellantis shares are rallying this week
- Solana Leaves Bitcoin, Ethereum Behind As Coin Hits 7-Month High — Crypto Analyst Forecasts 'Epic' Year-End Rally - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
- ‘Frenzied as ever’ — the Dan Ives-led Worldcoin treasury purchase is only latest example of market madness
- Ford to recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles in US over faulty rear-view camera, NHTSA says
- Ford And ServiceTitan Partner On New Fleet Management Platform
- Forward Industries Stock (FORD) Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action? - Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)
- $1.65 Billion: Solana Gets Its First 10-Figure Treasury Fund
- Exclusive-Tesla market share in US drops to lowest since 2017 as competition heats up
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
Daily Range
37.01 43.49
Year Range
3.30 46.00
- Previous Close
- 39.00
- Open
- 38.90
- Bid
- 37.35
- Ask
- 37.65
- Low
- 37.01
- High
- 43.49
- Volume
- 1.718 K
- Daily Change
- -4.23%
- Month Change
- 148.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 750.80%
- Year Change
- 914.95%
