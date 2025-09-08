QuotesSections
FORD
FORD: Forward Industries Inc

37.35 USD 1.65 (4.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FORD exchange rate has changed by -4.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.01 and at a high of 43.49.

Follow Forward Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FORD News

Daily Range
37.01 43.49
Year Range
3.30 46.00
Previous Close
39.00
Open
38.90
Bid
37.35
Ask
37.65
Low
37.01
High
43.49
Volume
1.718 K
Daily Change
-4.23%
Month Change
148.67%
6 Months Change
750.80%
Year Change
914.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev