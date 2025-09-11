통화 / FORD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FORD: Forward Industries Inc
30.45 USD 1.09 (3.46%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FORD 환율이 오늘 -3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.60이고 고가는 32.50이었습니다.
Forward Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FORD News
- Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not last
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- 포워드 인더스트리스, 솔라나 전략 지원 위해 40억 달러 ATM 프로그램 신고
- Forward Industries files $4 billion ATM program to support Solana strategy
- Forward Industries: Assessing The Biggest Solana Digital Asset Treasury (NASDAQ:FORD)
- 연준 회의 진행 중, 파월 발언 주목 속 보합세 보이는 월가 선물
- Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at German plant amid weak EV demand
- Ford to cut up 1,000 jobs at Germany’s Cologne e-car plant
- Ford to cut up 1,000 jobs at Germany's Cologne e-car plant
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Forward Industries deploys $1.58 billion to purchase Solana tokens
- Forward Industries, 16억 달러 규모의 솔라나 토큰 680만 개 매입
- Forward Industries acquires 6.8 million SOL tokens for $1.58 billion
- Forward Industries Buys $1.58 Billion In SOL, As Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues BTC Accumulation - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market - Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)
- Analysis-BYD and Tesla set to lose most from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on China
- Amazon tests GM electric delivery vans in bid to meet climate goals, Bloomberg News reports
- Why Stellantis shares are rallying this week
- Forward Industries closes $1.65 billion PIPE financing for Solana strategy
- 포워드 인더스트리스, 솔라나 토큰 구매 위해 16억 5천만 달러 조달
- Forward Industries raises $1.65 billion to buy Solana tokens
- Solana Leaves Bitcoin, Ethereum Behind As Coin Hits 7-Month High — Crypto Analyst Forecasts 'Epic' Year-End Rally - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
일일 변동 비율
29.60 32.50
년간 변동
3.30 46.00
- 이전 종가
- 31.54
- 시가
- 32.15
- Bid
- 30.45
- Ask
- 30.75
- 저가
- 29.60
- 고가
- 32.50
- 볼륨
- 1.210 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.46%
- 월 변동
- 102.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 593.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 727.45%
20 9월, 토요일