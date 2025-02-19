报价部分
货币 / EOS
回到股票

EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II

23.67 USD 0.17 (0.71%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EOS汇率已更改-0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点23.65和高点23.86进行交易。

关注Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is EOS stock price today?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.

Does EOS stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.

How to buy EOS stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.

How to invest into EOS stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EOS stock split?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.

日范围
23.65 23.86
年范围
17.56 24.97
前一天收盘价
23.84
开盘价
23.78
卖价
23.67
买价
23.97
最低价
23.65
最高价
23.86
交易量
201
日变化
-0.71%
月变化
-0.59%
6个月变化
13.20%
年变化
9.08%
28 九月, 星期日