EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II

23.67 USD 0.17 (0.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EOSの今日の為替レートは、-0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.65の安値と23.86の高値で取引されました。

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund IIダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is EOS stock price today?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.

Does EOS stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.

How to buy EOS stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.

How to invest into EOS stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EOS stock split?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
23.65 23.86
1年のレンジ
17.56 24.97
以前の終値
23.84
始値
23.78
買値
23.67
買値
23.97
安値
23.65
高値
23.86
出来高
201
1日の変化
-0.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.59%
6ヶ月の変化
13.20%
1年の変化
9.08%
