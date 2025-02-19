KurseKategorien
Währungen / EOS
EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II

23.67 USD 0.17 (0.71%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EOS hat sich für heute um -0.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.86 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

EOS News

Häufige Fragen

What is EOS stock price today?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.

Does EOS stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.

How to buy EOS stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.

How to invest into EOS stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EOS stock split?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
23.65 23.86
Jahresspanne
17.56 24.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.84
Eröffnung
23.78
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
Tief
23.65
Hoch
23.86
Volumen
201
Tagesänderung
-0.71%
Monatsänderung
-0.59%
6-Monatsänderung
13.20%
Jahresänderung
9.08%
