EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II

23.67 USD 0.17 (0.71%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EOS a changé de -0.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.65 et à un maximum de 23.86.

Suivez la dynamique Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is EOS stock price today?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.

Does EOS stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.

How to buy EOS stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.

How to invest into EOS stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EOS stock split?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
23.65 23.86
Range Annuel
17.56 24.97
Clôture Précédente
23.84
Ouverture
23.78
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
Plus Bas
23.65
Plus Haut
23.86
Volume
201
Changement quotidien
-0.71%
Changement Mensuel
-0.59%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.20%
Changement Annuel
9.08%
28 septembre, dimanche