EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II
EOS fiyatı bugün -0.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EOS stock price today?
Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.
Does EOS stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.
How to buy EOS stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.
How to invest into EOS stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.
What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did EOS stock split?
Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.84
- Açılış
- 23.78
- Satış
- 23.67
- Alış
- 23.97
- Düşük
- 23.65
- Yüksek
- 23.86
- Hacim
- 201
- Günlük değişim
- -0.71%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.59%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.20%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.08%