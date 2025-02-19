КотировкиРазделы
EOS: Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II

23.67 USD 0.17 (0.71%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс EOS за сегодня изменился на -0.71%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 23.65, а максимальная — 23.86.

Следите за динамикой Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is EOS stock price today?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 23.84, and trading volume reached 201.

Does EOS stock pay dividends?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.08% and USD.

How to buy EOS stock?

You can buy Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II (EOS) shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 201 and -0.46% show market activity.

How to invest into EOS stock?

Investing in Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 24.97 and current price 23.67. Many compare -0.59% and 13.20% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in the past year was 24.97. Within 17.56 - 24.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.56 - 24.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EOS stock split?

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.84, and 9.08% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
23.65 23.86
Годовой диапазон
17.56 24.97
Предыдущее закрытие
23.84
Open
23.78
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
Low
23.65
High
23.86
Объем
201
Дневное изменение
-0.71%
Месячное изменение
-0.59%
6-месячное изменение
13.20%
Годовое изменение
9.08%
28 сентября, воскресенье