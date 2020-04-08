Private Signal

PRIVATE SIGNAL is a professional arrow indicator designed to find high-quality entry points based on confirmed market momentum.

The indicator was developed with a focus on:

pure logic,

no repainting,

stable operation on any instrument,

easy visual perception.

PRIVATE SIGNAL does not overload the chart or attempt to "predict the market."
It shows actual directional changes, confirmed by price action.

🔹 KEY FEATURES

✔️ BUY/SELL arrow signals
✔️ No repainting
✔️ Works only on closed bars
✔️ Suitable for manual trading
✔️ Does not use future bars
✔️ No optimization required
✔️ Supports any timeframe
✔️ Suitable for Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto

🔹 HOW THE PRIVATE SIGNAL WORKS

The indicator analyzes:

the direction of short- and medium-term price movement,

the actual moment of the price crossover,

momentum confirmation without lagging filters.

The signal is generated only after the candle closes, making it convenient for making trading decisions without rushing or unnecessary noise.

🔹 SIGNALS

BUY (upward arrow)
Appears when a reversal is confirmed or an upward movement begins.

SELL (downward arrow)
Appears when a reversal is confirmed or a downward movement begins.

Arrows are displayed directly on the chart, in locations convenient for visual analysis.

🔹 WHO IS IT SUITABLE FOR?

PRIVATE SIGNAL is suitable for:

traders who prefer visual signals;

beginner traders - as a confirmation tool;

experienced traders - as an additional filter;

those who trade manually and value simplicity.

🔹 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

To improve trading quality, we recommend:

using the indicator in the direction of the larger trend;

combining it with support and resistance levels;

practicing prudent risk management;

Test on a demo account before live trading.

PRIVATE SIGNAL is a tool for traders who value:

clear signals,

simplicity,

discipline,

control over trading decisions.

Minimum visual noise – maximum practical benefit.
