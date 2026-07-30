Order Block and FVG Confluence PRO

Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO builds on the base OBF indicator with one genuine upgrade: delta volume confirmation. Every BOS/Order Block/FVG signal is checked against the day's real cumulative order flow before it fires — fewer, higher-conviction signals, not more noise.





What's new in PRO:

- Delta-confirmed signals — a BUY only fires when the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range) is net positive; a SELL only when it's net negative. Cuts out setups that go against the day's real order flow.

- Day Delta on the dashboard — see the running cumulative delta value directly, color-coded to match sentiment.





Everything from the base OBF, included:

- BOS / CHoCH detection

- Order Block zones

- Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones

- H1 bias + H1 ranging filters

- Premium/Discount filter

- Session filter

- Built-in risk management (SL/TP)

- On-chart dashboard, alerts

- EA-readable data buffers (10 total) via iCustom() + CopyBuffer()





Key Settings Explained:

- Use Delta Confirm — toggle the delta-confirmation filter on/off if you want to compare signal frequency with and without it.

- Show Delta Row — show/hide the cumulative day delta on the dashboard.

- All other settings match the base OBF indicator (H1 Bias, Premium/Discount Ratio, Setup Timeout, Min/Max SL, Base R:R, session windows).





Designed for: Traders who already like OBF's BOS/Order Block/FVG confluence approach and want fewer, higher-conviction signals filtered by real order flow. M1-M15 intraday Forex; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.





What this is NOT:

- Not a fully automated trading robot — signal/analysis indicator only, does not place trades.

- Not a guarantee of profit — delta confirmation improves signal quality, it does not eliminate losses.

- Delta volume is an approximation derived from OHLC + tick volume (standard practice without true bid/ask trade-side data on most retail forex feeds), not a literal order-flow tape reading.

- Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars.





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Also check out my other products on the Market:

- Order Block & FVG Confluence (base version)

- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim

- Supply Demand Zones MTF

- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner

- VP Sweep Signals (free)

- VP Sweep Signals PRO

- Risk Calculator (free)

- Risk Calculator PRO

- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)