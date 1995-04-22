Munna Aurian Sell

MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY (Research Edition)

MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY is an experimental Expert Advisor developed for research and strategy validation.

This EA is based on a simple 5 EMA Alert Candle concept and is currently under continuous testing and improvement. The goal of this project is to evaluate how this rule-based strategy performs across different market conditions and multiple timeframes.

Important Notice

This EA is for DEMO accounts only.

It is NOT recommended for live trading at this stage.

Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and volatility.

Research Objective

Test the strategy on different timeframes.

Measure win rate, drawdown, and risk-to-reward performance.

Identify weaknesses and improve the trading logic.

Build a more stable and reliable version based on community feedback.

We Need Your Feedback

If you find:

Bugs or errors

Unexpected trade entries

Incorrect stop-loss behavior

Better optimization settings

Ideas to improve the strategy

Please send your feedback through Telegram.@mdettizahussainmunna

Your testing and feedback will help improve future versions of this project.

Thank you for supporting the MUNNA EMA Research Project.