Four Bar Fractal

4‑Bar Breakout Indicator — MT4

The 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator is a clean, mechanical, non‑repainting tool designed to highlight potential turning points and continuation signals based on a simple four‑candle pattern. It works on any timeframe and any symbol, providing clear visual arrows and dots whenever a breakout condition is met.

This indicator is intentionally simple: no filters, no smoothing, no repainting, no lagging logic. Just pure price action — the same way discretionary traders have used this pattern for years.

Whether you trade trend continuation, pullbacks, or breakout structures, the 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator gives you a straightforward way to spot momentum shifts without clutter or complexity.

Features

Non‑repainting signals

Works on all timeframes

Works on all symbols (FX, indices, metals, crypto)

Clean breakout logic

Buy/Sell arrows and dots

Adjustable arrow codes and sizes

Optional alerts (popup, push, email)

Lightweight and fast

No external libraries

No repainting, no back‑painting, no delayed signals