Follow Line Indicator

Follow Line Indicator is a common MT5 FX indicator based on trend following.


Ideal for Bitcoin BTCUSD / Ethereum ETHUSD


The main idea behind the calculation is volatility:

- Indicator Line increases as price goes above Bollinger Band but with 1 standard deviation.

- Likewise when price moves below the lower Bollinger Band with 1 standard deviation, Follow Line decreases down. 

- As you can imagine, indicator stays as a flat line when prive moves between the bands.


There are two critical settings about the Indicator: 


1- Bollinger Bands Deviation is set to 1 as default but if you want to have early signals you have to decrease that amount. Also you'd better increase that to have flat values on sideways market conditions for not getting chopped by the early but false signals.

2- ATR Filter is activated in default settings and the indicator follows the trend with a distance from Highs and Lows considering ATR (default length 5) values. If you turn off the ATR filter, the indicator line only takes into account the Highs and the Lows. Indicator will get more agile but the risk of choppy signals can be taken that time. I personally advise you to increase the Bollinger Band Deviation from 1 to between 1.5-2 to stabilize the fake signals when ATR filter is turned off.

Signals can be shown on the graph:

BUY: when Follow Line changes direction from red to blue.(which means Price is above Bollinger Upper Band with 1 standard deviation)
SELL: when Follow Line changes direction from blue to red. (which means Price moves below Bollinger Lower Band with 1 standard deviation)

推荐产品
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
指标
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
指标
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
指标
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Trade History Visualizer
Wael Tahar
指标
Trades History Visualizer is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your trading history directly on the chart, providing a clear visual representation of past trades with additional information. Key Features: Visual trade history display with entry arrows Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit horizontal lines Color-coded connector lines between entry and exit points (green for profit, red for loss) Risk-Reward ratio display for each closed trade Profit/Loss amount display option Pip display option
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
指标
Smart DOM Tick Flow 是一款自主研发的日内交易指标，集自适应 SmartDOM、Tick Flow 分析、价格运动的频谱评估、市场活跃度价位以及多层交易信号确认于一体。 指标的核心是 SmartDOM：一张动态展示价格平衡变化与各价位活跃度分布的地图。 它不仅帮助观察价格运动方向，还能揭示当前市场竞价过程的内部结构：参与力量集中在哪里、运动阻力在哪里形成、活跃中心向何处迁移，以及当前买方或卖方压力是否稳定。指标将市场视为一个整体系统，价格、tick、成交量、运动速度、关键价位反应和动量质量必须相互确认。 SmartDOM — 智能市场深度模型 SmartDOM 不局限于经纪商提供的有限订单，而是将标准化的 Bid、Ask 和 Last 逐笔数据分配到自适应价位上，同时考虑可用成交量，并根据价格变化特征判定每个 tick 的方向。在此基础上，系统计算最大活跃度价位、价值区上边界与下边界、买卖双方 Delta、连续失衡序列、吸收迹象、失败拍卖、轮廓边界反应、活跃中心迁移，以及所形成结构的最终质量评估。 SmartDOM 采用交易所订单簿的视觉逻辑，但承担的是不同的分
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
专家
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 趋势捕捉版 — 针对 BTCUSD 的精准动量交易 大家好，交易者们！ 我是   BTC Trend Scalper MT5   — 一个智能的比特币交易专家顾问，旨在通过纪律严明的风险管理捕捉动量行情。 我 不是 马丁格尔策略。 我 不是 网格系统。 我 不是 赌博机器人。 我是一个 趋势跟踪型 scalper ，专为那些明白保护资本比追逐每一根蜡烛更重要的交易者而设计。 我的专长是什么？ 比特币 (BTCUSD) 我的使命是什么？ 在严格控险的同时，捕捉高概率的方向性行情。 为什么叫“趋势捕捉”？ 许多比特币 EA 试图预测顶部和底部。 许多 scalper 对市场的每一次波动都过度交易。 我采取不同的方法。 我等待。 我通过蜡烛结构识别动量，通过趋势分析确认方向，然后仅在市场条件一致时入场。 当动量出现时，我参与。 当动量消失时，我离开。 没有情绪。 没有犹豫。 我的三层智能系统 第一层：动量蜡烛识别 我的入场系统刻意简单而有效。 对于买入： 前一根蜡烛收盘看涨。 对于卖出： 前一根蜡烛收盘看跌。 如果启
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro EA — 基于 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 指标的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易顾问 概述 HMA Scalper Pro EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 交易机器人（Expert Advisor），根据 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的方向进行交易。HMA 指标确定当前趋势方向，顾问据此开仓，并辅以 Smart Risk 资金管理、自适应网格交易、追踪止损、保本止损和时间过滤器。 该顾问支持 Netting 和 Hedging 账户，适用于黄金（XAU/USD）、外汇货币对、原油、指数和加密货币的交易。 为什么选择 HMA SCALPER PRO EA - Hull Moving Average 信号 — 基于 HMA 方向入场，该指标对趋势变化的反应快于经典移动平均线 - 多时间框架 HMA 计算 — 方向可在独立于图表时间框架的单独时间框架上计算 - Smart Risk 替代经典马丁格尔 — 每个后续网格订单的手数都比前一个小 - 自适应网格交易 — 固定步长、订单限制、
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
指标
ONNYX INDICATOR 版本 1.14 这是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的供需区域分析指标。已确认的历史信号采用收盘K线逻辑，避免确认后的箭头因盘中波动而消失。指标根据确认的摆动高低点建立区域，使用 ATR 调整区域宽度，并以百分比显示区域质量。 主要功能 - 供需区域及区域内百分比评分。 - 收盘K线确认后的放大 BUY/SELL 箭头。 - 可选 EMA 趋势过滤和K线拒绝确认。 - 趋势、价格水平和市场环境面板。 - 最多显示 5 条相关经济新闻；公布前显示 Forecast 和 Previous，公布后显示 Actual。 - 新闻每 60 秒刷新，并支持策略测试器中的日历缓存。 - 弹窗、推送和邮件提醒。 - iCustom 集成：缓冲区 0 为 BUY 价格，缓冲区 1 为 SELL 价格。 使用方法 将指标加载到图表，等待历史数据完成加载，查看趋势和有效区域，然后结合自己的交易计划使用收盘K线信号。XAUUSD H1 适合更清晰的结构，M15 可获得更频繁的机会。 重要提示 本产品是分析指标，不是自动交易 EA，不会自动开仓、修改或平仓，也不保证盈利。请先
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
指标
产品概述 KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO 是一款高级技术分析指标，旨在用户自定义的图表区间内识别并排序高匹配度的市场形态。 该指标将多个分析引擎整合到一个专业工具中： K线形态分析 经典图表形态识别 谐波结构识别 智能市场结构 / SMC 分析 与在整个图表上显示随机信号不同，该指标允许用户专注于特定的市场区域，并获得最强形态匹配、预期方向、突破水平、失效水平以及预测目标区域的结构化分析。 这使其非常适合希望以更清晰、更专业的方式分析价格行为和形态结构的交易者。 主要功能 识别并排序 Top 3 最佳匹配形态 支持： K线形态 经典图表形态 谐波形态 市场结构 / SMC 逻辑 用户自定义区间分析 显示： 形态类型 市场方向 Score 动量 突破水平 T1 / T2 / T3 目标水平 失效水平 市场结构信息 在图表上显示所选分析区域 可拖动并移动分析区域 清晰专业的信息面板 支持浅色和深色图表主题 适用于主观交易者、形态交易者和技术分析师 工作方式 将指标添加到图表。 选择或移动分析区域。 指标扫描所选区域。 对最强的形态候选进行排序。 面板显示最佳匹
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
指标
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
指标
VR 网格指示器 设计 用于创建具有用户定义设置的图形网格。与 标准网格 不同，VR 网格用于构建 圆形关卡 。根据用户的选择，轮次级别之间的步长可以是任意的。此外，与其他指标和实用程序不同，即使时间段发生变化或终端重新启动，VR Grid 也能保持网格的位置 。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 垂直级别 基于实际时间间隔并 忽略缺失 或不存在的周期。因此，级别之间的步长严格对应于用户选择的值。 使用 VR 网格指标时，交易者 可以更改任何级别的垂直线和水平线的样式 、颜色和粗细。这使您可以控制金融工具的 回合水平 。 整数位是 以两个或多个零结尾 的价格（例如：1.23500、5.65900、1923.200）。人们相信，这样的水平 经常充当 作为支撑或阻力的强点。 Horizontal line settings Horizontal line step Horizontal line color Horizontal line style Horizonta
FREE
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
指标
这个量价结构指标是一款适用于   MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5   的图表分析指标，集量价结构、成交量分布、市场情绪、波动提示和关键价格区域展示于一体。指标直接运行在主图窗口，可帮助交易者快速观察市场的重要价格位置与活跃程度。 主要功能 1. 量价结构支撑与阻力 自动标记连续量价结构形成的潜在支撑位和阻力位，辅助识别价格可能出现停顿、反应或突破的位置。 支持两种分析模式： 成交量结构 价格结构 线条颜色、宽度和样式均可自定义。 2. 成交量尖峰提示 当市场成交量显著放大时，在图表中显示醒目标记，帮助发现异常活跃、加速、衰竭或可能发生方向变化的行情。 可选功能包括： 尖峰图标提示 尖峰价格水平线 高点、低点、收盘价或组合价位显示 自定义成交量阈值 3. 高波动行情提示 自动标记波动明显扩张的 K 线，方便交易者及时发现突破、加速和快速行情。 支持： 高波动图标 关键价格水平线 自定义检测周期与敏感度 自定义线条颜色、宽度和样式 4. 成交量分布 在图表右侧显示指定范围内的成交量分布，直观呈现不同价格区域的交易活跃程度。 主要显示内容包括： 高成交量节点 低成交量
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
指标
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Big Trades
Giorgi Abuladze
5 (1)
指标
Big Trades — Institutional Order Flow Detection for MetaTrader 5 Big Trades is an order flow indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects and visualizes statistically significant volume prints on CFD instruments in real time, helping traders identify when large, non-retail activity is present on the chart. How It Works MetaTrader 5 does not provide native order flow tools, and CFD traders work with broker-side tick data rather than a consolidated tape. Big Trades processes the raw tick stream and bui
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
指标
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
该产品的买家也购买
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
指标
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
指标
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
指标
Footprint 是一款用于分析订单流 (Order Flow) 和成交量的指标。 它有助于在聚类层面识别市场结构，寻找活动增加的关键区域，并直接在图表上使用过滤器，无需不断打开设置窗口。 Footprint 指标功能 Bid x Ask, Delta 聚类图表； 图表上的控制面板； 用于调整过滤器的滑块； Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; 侧边市场轮廓 (Market Profile)； 累计 Delta (Cumulative Delta)。 核心优势 在密集的 Tick 流上快速计算和渲染数据； 图表内管理 — 主要模式和过滤器可直接在图表上切换，无需打开设置； 通过过滤突出显示重要的价格水平和聚类； 视觉信号高亮：吸收、主动性、失衡和大单交易； 按日、周或当前可见范围显示的侧边轮廓； 包含总成交量、Delta 和累计 Delta 的面板。 Footprint 帮助您确定： 重要成交量集中的位置； 主动性压力出现的位置；
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
指标
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
作者的更多信息
Trend Forex Trade
Dmitri Speranski
专家
Trend Forex Trade Robot - looks for a trade line, draws it, follows it for a certain amount of time, if prices break through the line, opens a short position, calculates the take profit itself and sets a stop loss according to a given algorithm. Our team, which has professional traders with more than 10 years of experience in trading, has been monitoring currency pairs, cryptocurrencies charts for many years, collecting data, analyzing, and calculating the optimal algorithm. And so we made a rob
Price and Volume Breakout
Dmitri Speranski
指标
The "Price and Volume Breakout Indicator" is a trading strategy designed to identify buying opportunities by detecting concurrent price and volume breakouts over a specified range of candlesticks.  Ideal for Bitcoin BTCUSD / Ethereum ETHUSD This strategy is optimized for assets demonstrating high volatility and significant momentum spikes.  HOW IT WORKS The strategy first takes the specific number of candlesticks as the examination window for both price and volume.  These values are used benchm
筛选:
无评论
回复评论