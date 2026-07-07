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Short Description

Dual Hedge Trading Panel — Professional Trading & Risk Management for MetaTrader 5

Professional one-click BUY, SELL, and DUAL hedge execution panel featuring an advanced on-chart trade planner with draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, live Risk:Reward visualization, automatic breakeven, trailing stop, partial closing, pending-order grids, and complete trade management—all inside a compact, customizable, and collapsible interface.

Trade Faster. Manage Risk Better. Stay in Complete Control.

The Dual Hedge Trading Panel transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a complete professional trading workstation. Designed for traders who value speed, precision, and efficient risk management, it combines order execution, trade planning, and advanced position management into one intuitive panel.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, breakout trader, swing trader, or news trader, the panel allows you to execute trades quickly while maintaining complete control over your risk.

Instead of switching between multiple MT5 windows or manually modifying orders, everything can be managed directly from the chart with a few simple clicks.

One-Click Trade Execution

Open positions instantly with dedicated BUY, SELL, or DUAL execution buttons.

The exclusive DUAL mode opens both a Buy and Sell position simultaneously, allowing traders with hedging accounts to capture breakouts in either direction. Once price confirms its direction, the losing position can be closed while allowing the winning trade to continue.

Features include:

Instant BUY execution

Instant SELL execution

Simultaneous BUY + SELL hedge execution

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

Configurable SL and TP distances

Live spread display

Floating profit/loss monitoring

Open position count

Total traded volume display

Every important trading statistic remains visible while you trade.

Professional Visual Trade Planner

Plan every trade directly on the chart before placing an order.

The panel displays an interactive trading setup consisting of:

Entry line

Stop Loss line

Take Profit line

Green profit zone

Red risk zone

All objects can be repositioned by simply dragging them with the mouse.

Move the Entry line to reposition the complete setup while maintaining the current risk profile, or drag only the Stop Loss or Take Profit lines to instantly adjust your Risk:Reward ratio.

Unlike many chart tools, the planner never moves automatically. Your trading plan stays exactly where you placed it until you decide to move it or press the Re-Center button.

After entering a trade, the planner automatically synchronizes with your actual positions, displaying:

Real entry price

Current Stop Loss

Current Take Profit

Live floating profit/loss

Updated Risk:Reward calculations

Even active Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can be adjusted directly from the chart using drag-and-drop.

The planner can also position the visual trade zones on either the left or right side of current price to keep candlesticks and price action clearly visible.

Live Risk Management

Every trade automatically includes detailed Risk:Reward calculations.

Monitor your trade using:

Risk:Reward ratio

Risk in points

Reward in points

Risk in pips

Reward in pips

Risk in account currency

Expected profit

Percentage of account at risk

Potential percentage gain

All values update instantly whenever the Entry, Stop Loss, or Take Profit levels are adjusted.

This allows you to evaluate every trade before entering the market.

Automatic Trade Management

The panel includes multiple automation tools that help protect profits while reducing manual trade management.

Automatic Breakeven

Once price reaches your chosen trigger distance, Stop Loss is automatically moved to breakeven.

An optional offset allows Stop Loss to be placed above or below breakeven, including negative offsets if preferred.

Half Close + Breakeven

Automatically closes part of the position after reaching a specified profit level while moving the remaining position to breakeven.

This feature helps secure profits while allowing the remaining trade to continue running.

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop activates only after price reaches your selected trigger level.

Once activated, Stop Loss follows price while protecting accumulated profits.

One-Click SL/TP Modification

Apply new Stop Loss and Take Profit settings simultaneously to:

All open positions

All pending orders

No need to modify each order individually.

Manual Breakeven Controls

Separate breakeven buttons for BUY and SELL positions allow quick manual protection of either side of a hedge.

Broker Validation

Every Stop Loss modification is automatically validated against the broker's minimum stop distance requirements, reducing invalid stop errors.

Pending Orders and Grid Trading

Create pending orders quickly without opening the standard MT5 order window.

Supported order types include:

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Grid mode automatically places multiple pending orders using your chosen spacing and order count.

One-click controls allow you to delete:

All Buy pending orders

All Sell pending orders

Every pending order

Intelligent Position Closing

Manage positions efficiently using dedicated closing tools.

Available actions include:

Close only profitable trades

Close only losing trades

Close all positions

Close 50% of every position

Close 25% of every position

These tools are especially useful when managing multiple entries or hedge positions.

Clean, Compact and Customizable Interface

The panel is designed to maximize chart visibility while keeping every important function within easy reach.

Features include:

Fully collapsible sections

Complete panel minimization

Draggable interface

Adjustable panel size

Adjustable font size

Multiple color themes

High-DPI support

Excellent visibility on laptops and 4K monitors

The panel intelligently remains above chart drawings and graphical objects without interfering with your workflow.

Persistent Settings

Your workspace is automatically remembered.

The panel saves:

Position on chart

Panel size

Font size

Theme

Display options

Trade planning objects

User preferences

Everything is restored automatically when reopening MetaTrader or switching charts.

Designed for Every Market

Compatible with virtually every MT5 symbol and timeframe, including:

Forex

Gold

Silver

Indices

Cryptocurrency CFDs

Commodities

Stocks offered by your broker

No indicators, external libraries, DLL files, or internet connection are required.

The panel operates efficiently with minimal resource usage.

Smart Trade Isolation

Using Magic Number filtering, the panel manages only the positions that belong to it.

Your manually opened trades and other Expert Advisors remain untouched.

For traders using netting accounts, the panel automatically detects the account type and provides a clear notification that full DUAL hedge functionality requires a hedging account.

Perfect For

The Dual Hedge Trading Panel is ideal for:

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

News traders

Breakout traders

Price action traders

Manual discretionary traders

Professional risk-focused traders

Whether you execute a single trade per day or dozens of trades per session, the panel streamlines your workflow while helping maintain consistent risk management.

Why Choose the Dual Hedge Trading Panel?

Instead of juggling multiple MT5 windows, manually calculating Risk:Reward ratios, and repeatedly modifying orders, everything is available from one integrated trading interface.

You gain:

Faster execution

Better risk control

Improved trade visualization

Reduced manual workload

Professional trade management

Greater trading efficiency

The result is a smoother, faster, and more organized trading experience that allows you to focus on market analysis instead of platform management.

Recommendation

It is recommended to first explore all features on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Please note that the DUAL hedge functionality requires a hedging account. On netting accounts, opposite positions are merged automatically by the broker according to MT5 netting rules.