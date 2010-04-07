Telegram to MT4 using AI

What is Telegram to MT4 using AI?

Telegram to MT4 using AI is a Signal Copier that automatically receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then executes them instantly on your MT4 trading account. This fully self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals.

Our solution is the ideal choice if you're looking for:

  • A fully self-hosted solution that gives you complete control over your data, privacy, and automation—with no monthly subscription.
  • AI-powered signal parsing that eliminates the need for templates, custom parsers, or complex rule-based configurations.
  • A true signal copier capable of processing trading signals in virtually any language and format.
  • An advanced automation system with powerful customization options, including symbol mapping, risk management, signal customization, trade filters, and much more.
Please Read the setup guides for more details


How Telegram to MT4 using AI works

Step 1: Receive a Telegram trading signal

Whenever a new trading signal is posted in a Telegram group or channel connected to your Telegram account, it is detected and captured automatically.

Step 2: AI analyzes the trading signal

Our AI analyzes and interprets the trading signal, understanding different formats, writing styles, and languages without requiring predefined templates or parsing rules.

Step 3: Apply your trading preferences

Before the trade is executed, your receiver settings are applied automatically to match your trading strategy, including:

  • Risk management
  • Symbol filtering and symbol mapping
  • Position size limits
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit strategies
  • Breakeven settings
  • Trailing stop settings
  • And many more advanced options...

Step 4: Execute the trade in MT4

Once all customizations have been applied, the final trading signal is executed instantly on your MT4 trading account.


Requirements

1. Signal Copier Bridge

Due to MetaTrader's platform limitations, the Signal Copier Bridge desktop application is required. It securely connects your Telegram signals to your MT4 terminal and provides a central place to configure and manage your automation. Read the setup guide to download and install the application.

2. OpenAI API Key

Because the application is fully self-hosted and uses AI to understand your trading signals, you will need your own OpenAI (ChatGPT) API key to enable AI-powered signal parsing.


Supported trading signals

Your trading signals can be written in any format or language. They can contain complete trade instructions or only partial information. Missing details can be filled in automatically, and existing instructions can be modified or overridden using your receiver settings.

1. Buy/Sell actions

  • Position sizing using lots, account balance percentage, or margin amount
  • Market, Limit, and Stop orders
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Multiple Take Profit targets
  • Strategy ID support
  • Trailing stop included in Buy/Sell signals

2. Cancel pending orders

  • Cancel pending orders by order type
  • Cancel pending orders by Strategy ID
  • Cancel pending orders by symbol

3. Close open positions

  • Partially close positions
  • Close positions by order type
  • Close positions by symbol
  • Close positions using profit filters
  • Close positions by Strategy ID

4. Set Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more

5. Set breakeven

  • Move positions to breakeven automatically
  • Configure a custom breakeven level
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more

6. Set trailing stop

  • Configure trailing stop trigger and distance using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more
推荐产品
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
实用工具
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
实用工具
QuantumGuard Pro - 智能量子风控交易系统 核心功能 五组独立资金管理，智能分散风险 三重风控保护：盈利目标+回撤保护+全局风控 专业交易面板，一站式交易执行 24小时实时风险监控和保护 自动显示每组均价线，可视化监控 单独一键平仓单组订单，精准控制 订单组高亮显示，状态一目了然 智能部分平仓+自动平保，无风险追逐利润 主要特色 智能风控系统： 5个交易组独立设置风控参数 动态点峰值追踪，自动平保设置 日亏损限额、周亏损限额、全局回撤保护 每组自动显示均价水平线，实时监控持仓成本 支持单独平仓任意组别订单，灵活管理仓位 订单组高亮显示，活跃组别清晰可见 盈利目标触发部分平仓，剩余仓位自动设置平保 专业交易面板： 买入卖出和4种挂单类型 批量平仓功能（按比例、方向、盈亏平仓） 实时数据监控和图表显示 每组独立平仓按钮，快速执行单组平仓 视觉化组别状态显示，操作更直观 可设置部分平仓比例，灵活锁定利润 盈利优化策略 达到盈利目标自动执行部分平仓 自定义平仓比例（25%/50%/75%等） 剩余仓位自动设置平保止损，零风险持仓 锁定部分利润的同时保留盈利潜力 智能追踪新高，最
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
专家
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
专家
CANADIAN TAIGA是一个专业的投资组合EA，使用趋势跟踪交易系统，基于波动率突破和突破支撑/阻力位的原则。它适用于所有加拿大元货币对。CANADIAN TAIGA的核心原则是利用复杂的对冲模块，在所有加元货币对上捕捉交易机会。 下载CANADIAN TAIGA并按照建议在所有加元货币对上进行测试，如果它没有达到描述的预期效果，请不要购买它。不要太担心高的建模质量，因为它主要在最低的时间框架（M5）上工作。 非常重要的是，强烈建议您在图表上启动EA，同时禁用自动交易按钮，并在初始化后重新启用自动交易，或者您可以在市场时间以外的图表上激活它，最好是在周末，因为EA可能而且很可能在初始化时执行一次快速的单一交易（立即开仓和平仓），以进行快速执行质量测试。然而，该交易将以最小的手数0.01执行，因此用户将花费几分钱作为佣金。 请记住，任何交易系统的性能都受到经纪商条件的高度限制 - 甚至不要想在随机的经纪商上尝试 - 只在知名的真正的ECN经纪商上尝试，他们的点差小，佣金低。        推荐的时间框架。 M5.        支持所有加元对（USDCAD, CADJPY,
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
实用工具
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
实用工具
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
专家
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
实用工具
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Binary KillerX non repaint high winrate
Yahia Berrim
指标
### Product Overview The KillerX Signal Indicator is an analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 that provides signal generation backed by an integrated real-time historical backtester and dynamic chart display panel. It analyzes price action sequences and momentum shifts to generate non-repainting buy and sell arrow signals directly on your chart. ### Core Features * Integrated Backtester: Automatically processes historical bar data to evaluate strategy metrics instantly. * Multi-Step Assessment: Eva
Kapitalsecure
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
专家
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
Aurora Trend Pilot
Thorsten Fuehrmann
实用工具
TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
Berserk
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
专家
There is always movement and price return in the market. Usually, the price return occurs after an abnormally large candlestick size. The main goal of the Berserker is to make money on this. In his work, Berserker uses 3 modes of opening orders: 1.   Multi - a mode in which 2 opposite orders are opened simultaneously; 2. Reverse   - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 3.   Support   - Mode of operation of support orde
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
专家
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
XAU Smart Trend EA X1
Samir Arman
专家
XAU Smart Trend EA Professional Gold Trading with Smart Trend Detection & Intelligent Recovery Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 XAU Smart Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MT4 platform. The EA combines ZigZag swing detection , Price Action analysis , and an Intelligent G
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
指标
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
专家
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Live performance Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT 5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
专家
实施一种稳健的策略通常被证明是一项具有挑战性的任务。我们理解您的时间宝贵，这就是为什么我们推出“ Diamond Hedge Pro ”的原因。这一革命性的解决方案提供了一种成功的策略，让您在享受成功的同时，无需花费数小时监控图表的负担。 重要！购买后请立即与我联系，我将为您提供我使用的参数！ 它是如何工作的？ 设置您的交易通道并选择所需的倍增器。当市场达到通道限制时，EA开始运行。无论运动方向如何，都会以预定义的止盈和止损水平开启交易。在市场保持在设定的通道内时，“ Diamond Hedge ”通过低买、高卖和累积利润运作。当市场趋势并离开通道时，EA会节制自己，在稳定恢复时重新开始操作，采用对冲机制以保持交易为正。 通过战略性过滤器优化性能 为了进一步提高EA的性能，我们已经加入了关键的战略过滤器。时间过滤器将EA的活动限制在一天中的特定时间，增加了利润潜力。这些过滤器共同精炼“ Diamond Hedge ”策略，确保它调整得以在市场中最大程度地把握机会。 为什么应该购买这个EA？ 验证过的策略：该EA融合了一种经过开发和测试以利用市场波动的成功策略。在各种条件下获得的实
FREE
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.73 (11)
专家
Golden Scalper PRO：让我们的技术为您服务！ 说明书与参数文件：购买后请联系我获取完整的说明书和设置文件。 价格：价格会随着许可证的销售数量增加而上涨。 剩余名额：3 黄金交易是金融市场上波动性最大、风险最高的品种之一，它需要极高的精准度、深入的分析能力以及强大的风险管理能力。 Golden Scalper PRO 正是为此而生，结合了先进的技术与高效的交易策略，旨在帮助交易者在黄金市场中获得最大收益。无论是新手还是专业交易员，它都能为您提供强大的支持，让您在这个充满挑战的市场中安全高效地交易。 Golden Scalper 拥有智能自适应系统、多周期分析、自动调整仓位以及严密的风险控制功能，能够在瞬息万变的市场中迅速做出反应，同时保障您的资金安全。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 500 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点差账户 杠杆 1:500 及以上 VPS服务器 建议使用，但非必须 交易品种 SPX500（纳斯达克100） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 1000 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点
Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
Wang Yu
3.33 (3)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
专家
1.根据图表周期，确定趋势大小。在一段行情内最高价附近，为上涨趋势。在一段行情内最低价附近，为下跌趋势。 2. 趋势确立后，下一步就是确定短期趋势的超买和超卖。 超卖、多头;  超买，做空。   3.  根据超买和超卖以及利润点进行平仓。  实盘信号: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA 设置： 您需要把EA加载到要交易的货币对上（M15 时间范围） 现好的货币对: EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,XAGUSD,GBPAUD 使用此EA，请是使用ECN账号。 可以使用我推荐的货币对，也可以使用其他货币对。 信号上100使用0.01手，建议使用更高的资金降低风险。 推荐杠杆 1:200 或更高 可以使用参数列表里内置的参数，也可以自定义参数。 参数设置: Applicable_Symbol - 表现最好的货币品种  cycle_time - 加载图表周期 Built_in_parameters - 选择内置的货币参数或选择自定义参数 Lot - 开单手数 AutoLo
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
实用工具
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
专家
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Kakarot Ea
Pham Xuan Can
专家
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Flexible command entry and exit - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs. - Support trade manual methods. - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit. Help Manual Bot configu
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
指标
Gann Box 指标是一个强大且多功能的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别和利用市场的关键水平。该指标允许在图表上绘制一个矩形，该矩形会自动划分为多个区域，并带有战略水平 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 。当价格触及其中一个水平时，会触发警报，从而为交易决策提供宝贵的帮助。您可以即时了解市场相对于您绘制区域的变化情况。要绘制一个区域，只需绘制一个简单的矩形并将其命名为 GannBox 。 该指标适用于所有类型的交易者，无论是使用 支撑和阻力 概念、 供需 理论的交易者，还是 ICT 技术或 公平价值缺口 (FVG) 专家。 无论您是 日内交易者 、 波段交易者 还是 趋势交易者 ， Gann Box 都可以帮助您更好地理解和预测市场走势，同时提高您的反应能力和交易表现。 MT5 版本 Gann Box 是一个 多时间框架 指标：它可以绘制在更大的时间框架上，比如 H1，同时允许在较小的时间框架（如 15 分钟图表）上进行更精确和快速的交易。 除了其灵活性之外，该工具还可以通过直观的 管理面板 在图表上进行全面自定义。此面板允许根据您的偏好激活或禁用每个级别，并启用或禁用相关的警
NC Night EA
Liji Chen
专家
NC Night EA 是一个夜间震荡行情时期根据移动平均线进行的超短线EA系统，支持单一货币或多货币操作。 在夜间震荡行情时进行短线操作。 根据震荡时期移动平均线走势判断短线反转行情产生订单。 自行设置止损范围，风险更加可控 可灵活设置风险等级，当然了，风险与利润往往是成正比的。 参数 MoneyManagementType：资金管理模式 Risk：资金风险的百分比 Lots：订单手数 MagicNumber：订单的ID TimeZone：服务器时区 StopLoss：强制止损点数(pips)，范围在2-999之间 ProfitLoss：获利点数(pips)，必须大于0 MaxSpreads：最大点差 OneHourProfitLoss(持单一小时获利点数) TwoHourProfitLoss(持单两小时获利点数) 设置 当MoneyManagementType设置为Auto时，将按照Risk自动设置订单手数 当MoneyManagementType设置为Fixedlot时，将按照Lots固定设置订单手数 其余参数推荐默认值 平台类型推荐ECN或低点差STP 推荐货币对和图表
该产品的买家也购买
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
实用工具
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
面板 FFx 隐藏管理 轻松帮助您在图表上直接管理您的订单。下面描述所有特征: 止盈, 止损和尾随停止均隐藏 每笔交易在图表上都有自己的指示线 可按您的需要拖拽任何线来改变止盈/止损 当止盈 #1 到达，自动将止损位移到盈亏平衡位置的选项 选择止盈/止损类型的选项 (通过点数或价格) 选择尾随停止类型的选项 (通过点数, MA, 分形, PSAR 或 ATR) 定义哪些订单您希望在当前图表上进行管理 (所有订单或特定单号) 最大化 / 最小化面板按钮 在图表上将面板拖拽到任意位置 显示交易信息的选项 如何使用它？ (参看以下截图) 选择您希望管理的订单 (所有或特定的) 设置您的目标, 止损和尾随停止 … 之后点击 “放置”。它们都独立工作，这样您就只需设置一次。 如果您希望删除一个止盈, 止损或尾随停止, 选择正确的订单 … 然后点击 “删除” 当您选择设置 “所有当前符号”, 则 “当前设置”显示在面板里。这些设置将自动用于所有新开订单。若要重置/删除这些设置, 点击 “重置所有”。 如果 “显示交易信息”被选中, 一个新的小表格显示在面板之下, 包括每笔订单及其当前的目标和尾随停
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
实用工具
新闻操盘手专业版 是一个独特的机器人，让您使用您预先定义的策略进行消息交易。它从几个流行的外汇网站加载的每条消息的片断。您可以选择任何消息和预设的策略进行交易，之后新闻操盘手专业版根据选定的策略，在新闻来临时自动进行交易。 新闻发布给出了赚点数的机会，因为在那个时刻，价格通常有大动作。现在，利用这款工具，新闻交易变得比以往任何时候更容易，更灵活，更令人兴奋。不要等待，不要错失，不要再迷惑了。每周只需针对重要新闻设置一次，这个工具将完全按照您的计划进行精准交易。 演示版: 由于这不是一个自动交易机器人 (它是半自动), 您需要下载单独的演示版本: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5931 参考: 如果您只需要加载新闻 (无需交易), 您可以购买新闻加载机专业版: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5463 功能 包括所有 新闻加载机专业版 的功能 (查看详情)。 针对每条新闻构建您自己的策略，具有非常灵活的参数。 支持五种高级策略，带有大量控制参数 (止损, 止盈, 尾随, 网格间隔, 手数缩放,
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
实用工具
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
实用工具
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
实用工具
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
实用工具
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
实用工具
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
实用工具
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
Elliott Wave Counter 是一个面板，用于快速和用户友好地手动标记 Elliott 波浪。可以选择一种颜色和一个级别的标记。还有用于删除最后一个标记和工具制作的整个标记的功能。一键制作标记。点击五次 - 有五波！艾略特波浪计数器对于艾略特波浪的初学者和专业分析师来说都是一个很好的工具。 艾略特波浪计数器安装和输入指南 如果你想得到   关于 EA 添加 URL (   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 终端的 通知 （见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 一般输入： 波形类型按钮： 此按钮允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形类型。可用的选项包括推动波、调整波和其他自定义波模式。 波级按钮： 这个按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形级别。可用的选项包括初级、中级和次级波级别。 波浪颜色： 这个   按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波浪图
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
作者的更多信息
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
指标
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
指标
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Easy Ruler MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
实用工具
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT4  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (30 indicators that provided by MT4 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Easy Ruler MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
实用工具
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT5  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (38 indicators that provided by MT5 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
指标
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Smart Alert Manager
Nguyen Tuan Son
实用工具
Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
Telegram to MT5 using AI
Nguyen Tuan Son
实用工具
What is Telegram to MT5 using AI? Telegram to MT5 using AI is a Signal Copier that automatically receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then executes them instantly on your MT5 trading account. This fully self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals. Our solution is the ideal choice if you're looking for: A fully self-hosted solution that gives you complete control over your data, privacy, and automation—with no monthly subscription. AI-powered signal parsing t
筛选:
无评论
回复评论