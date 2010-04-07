Telegram to MT4 using AI

What is Telegram to MT4 using AI?

Telegram to MT4 using AI is a Signal Copier that automatically receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then executes them instantly on your MT4 trading account. This fully self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals.

Our solution is the ideal choice if you're looking for:

  • A fully self-hosted solution that gives you complete control over your data, privacy, and automation—with no monthly subscription.
  • AI-powered signal parsing that eliminates the need for templates, custom parsers, or complex rule-based configurations.
  • A true signal copier capable of processing trading signals in virtually any language and format.
  • An advanced automation system with powerful customization options, including symbol mapping, risk management, signal customization, trade filters, and much more.
Please Read the setup guides for more details


How Telegram to MT4 using AI works

Step 1: Receive a Telegram trading signal

Whenever a new trading signal is posted in a Telegram group or channel connected to your Telegram account, it is detected and captured automatically.

Step 2: AI analyzes the trading signal

Our AI analyzes and interprets the trading signal, understanding different formats, writing styles, and languages without requiring predefined templates or parsing rules.

Step 3: Apply your trading preferences

Before the trade is executed, your receiver settings are applied automatically to match your trading strategy, including:

  • Risk management
  • Symbol filtering and symbol mapping
  • Position size limits
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit strategies
  • Breakeven settings
  • Trailing stop settings
  • And many more advanced options...

Step 4: Execute the trade in MT4

Once all customizations have been applied, the final trading signal is executed instantly on your MT4 trading account.


Requirements

1. Signal Copier Bridge

Due to MetaTrader's platform limitations, the Signal Copier Bridge desktop application is required. It securely connects your Telegram signals to your MT4 terminal and provides a central place to configure and manage your automation. Read the setup guide to download and install the application.

2. OpenAI API Key

Because the application is fully self-hosted and uses AI to understand your trading signals, you will need your own OpenAI (ChatGPT) API key to enable AI-powered signal parsing.


Supported trading signals

Your trading signals can be written in any format or language. They can contain complete trade instructions or only partial information. Missing details can be filled in automatically, and existing instructions can be modified or overridden using your receiver settings.

1. Buy/Sell actions

  • Position sizing using lots, account balance percentage, or margin amount
  • Market, Limit, and Stop orders
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Multiple Take Profit targets
  • Strategy ID support
  • Trailing stop included in Buy/Sell signals

2. Cancel pending orders

  • Cancel pending orders by order type
  • Cancel pending orders by Strategy ID
  • Cancel pending orders by symbol

3. Close open positions

  • Partially close positions
  • Close positions by order type
  • Close positions by symbol
  • Close positions using profit filters
  • Close positions by Strategy ID

4. Set Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more

5. Set breakeven

  • Move positions to breakeven automatically
  • Configure a custom breakeven level
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more

6. Set trailing stop

  • Configure trailing stop trigger and distance using price, pips, or percentage change
  • Filter positions by order type, symbol, profit, and more
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4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
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5 (4)
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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FFx Watcher PRO
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FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
NickZ Tool
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Продукт экономит время, которое вы тратите на открытие/закрытие сделок, установку отложенных ордеров и изменение многочисленных уровней стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (TP/SL) в пипсах или по значению цены. Если вам нужно быстро установить несколько отложенных ордеров (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) на определенном расстоянии друг от друга, этот скрипт избавит вас от рутинных действий! Перетащите скрипт на график. Он будет работать только с ордерами, установленными на данном символе. Параметры скрипта: Close O
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Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
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Price Action DashBoard
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Elliott Wave Counter
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Personal Assistant Tool
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5 (1)
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Omar Alkassar
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Инструмент анализа в один клик — это       создание объекта с помощью сочетания клавиш       и копировальный инструмент для MetaTrader. Это позволяет легко использовать инструменты анализа в MetaTrader одним щелчком мыши. С помощью нашего инструмента вы можете быстро рисовать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, уровни Фибоначчи, фигуры, каналы, линии тренда и все другие объекты на графике. Просто нажмите кнопку, переместите мышь, и инструмент One Click Analysis сделает все остальное за вас. Это мо
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