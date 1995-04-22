Vision EA v1
- 专家
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Jose Ramon Rosaenz CarmonaBe sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm - Abraham Lincoln
🤖🤖🤖 My EA 🤖🤖🤖
https://www.mql5.com/es/users/pepe020408/seller
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
🚀 AUTOMATIC ASCENDING PRICE PROMOTION
With every purchase, the price will increase by +30 USD.
How It Works
💰 Starting price: 99 USD
📈 Each purchase increases the price by: +30 USD
🔥 Maximum planned price: 499 USD
VISION EA MT5 is a smart and adaptive trading system designed for speed, precision, and efficiency in dynamic market conditions. Built with a clean execution logic and optimized performance, it combines advanced trade management with intelligent market filtering to deliver a smooth and professional trading experience on MetaTrader 5.
Default parameters are optimized for EURUSD/EURGBP/EURJPY/USDJPY on the H1 timeframe.