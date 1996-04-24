Zenith X Bands Pro

  • 指标
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 产品
  • 版本: 9.10
  • 激活: 5

Zenith X-Bands Pro

── Stop adjusting. Start adapting. The indicator that evolves with the market. ──

【Limited Launch Promotion】

  • First 5 Users Only: $55.55

  • Regular Price: $249

Note: The cost of losing trades with "static" indicators far exceeds this investment. Once the 5 slots are filled, the price will return to $249 without notice.

■ Why Most Indicators Eventually "Stop Working"

Most traders cling to static settings like "Period 20." But the market is a living entity—volatility is always shifting.

  • Yesterday's settings are today's traps: Relying on fixed numbers in a changing market is like trusting yesterday's weather report in the middle of a storm.

  • The Zenith "Auto-Adapt" Engine: This tool scans the market's pulse in real-time. It automatically expands or contracts its calculation window to match the current rhythm. It optimizes itself so you don't have to.

■ Three "Elite" Adaptive Features

1. Intelligent Recommender (The ★ Mark)

  • Analyzes 4 engines (TMA / BB / KC / DC) and highlights the best fit with a ★ symbol.

  • The AI handles the heavy lifting—simply follow the star to use the most effective weapon for current conditions.

2. SNP (Liquidity Sniper)

  • Goes beyond price action. It checks if "True Money" (Volume Flow) is actually moving the market.

  • Avoids retail "fakeouts" and targets the exact points where institutional liquidity is concentrated for high-probability reversals.

3. TR (Auto-Trend Orientation)

  • Background analysis of higher timeframe (HTF) trends.

  • The bands dynamically change color to match the dominant force. It visually guides you to trade with the tide, suppressing the impulse to trade against the trend.

■ Technical Specifications

  • NO REPAINT: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of a bar, it is permanent. No disappearing or shifting arrows.

  • Multi-Asset: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Major Forex Pairs, Indices, and Crypto.

  • Full Notifications: Desktop Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Emails.

  • MTF Switcher: Change the internal calculation timeframe directly via the dashboard without switching charts.

■ Intelligent UI Operation Guide

  1. Engine Selection: Toggle between TMA / BB / KC / DC. Follow the ★ mark for the AI's top pick.

  2. Strategy Toggles: * TR (Trend): Enable to filter counter-trend signals and auto-color bands.

    • SNP (Sniper): Enable the liquidity filter to detect institutional volume flow.

  3. Timeframe Buttons: Change the internal calculation timeframe from M5 to D1 instantly.

  4. Minimize Feature: Collapse the panel to keep your workspace clean and professional.

■ The Trading Workflow

  1. Select the mode with the ★ mark.

  2. Enable TR and SNP to eliminate market noise.

  3. Wait for the Arrow Signal to appear at the band edge.

  4. Receive the notification and execute. You are now trading in sync with the market pulse.

■ Final Thought

Stop trying to fit the market into your indicator. Let your indicator adapt to the market. This is the philosophy behind Zenith X-Bands Pro.

Will you continue to waste time on micro-adjustments? Or are you ready to trade the market's true rhythm?

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This tool does not guarantee profits. Use responsibly and at your own risk.


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Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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1 (4)
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Arief
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5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
WaveSniper
Alessandro Farinella
指标
Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
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Quasar Sync 3TF
Yuki Miyake
指标
QUASAR SYNC 3TF: The Ultimate Pro HUD Dashboard A next-generation MTF indicator combining perfect visibility with high-precision trend analysis. [ 5 Core Features ] 100% Non-Repaint: Arrows and signals never repaint, disappear, or shift after the candle closes. 3TF Sync System: Instantly analyzes the current and two higher timeframes. The panel and candles highlight brightly when all 3 trends perfectly align. 10 Premium Themes: Click the "THEME" button to instantly switch between 10 beautiful U
Quasar Prism
Yuki Miyake
指标
[Currently Gaining High Popularity!] Visibility significantly improved in the latest update! QUASAR Prism MT5 - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner "Deconstruct the complex light of the market to visualize precise entry points." QUASAR Prism is a dedicated MT5 multi-timeframe consensus pattern scanner equipped with a proprietary N-Pattern analysis engine. It simultaneously analyzes market wavelengths from M1 to D1 via MTF. Complex analysis is completed simply by a "change of color." 5 Re
QuasarEdge
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
指标
[Special Limited Price] Release Commemoration Sale! Currently available at a special price to celebrate its release. The price will revert to normal without notice after a certain period or sales volume. Don't miss this chance to get a pro-level trading environment at the lowest price! Quasar Edge & Dual Dashboard ~ Transform the "chaos" of 28 pairs into "confident profits" with the ultimate MT5 market structure system ~ The reason many traders lose isn't due to indicator performance, but
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
指标
SHOGUN Trade Pro – 16 Years of Unadjusted Precision. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176984 Strategic Market Structure & the Mastery of "Small Losses, Big Profits." March Special Sale – Special Price:  (Regular Price: $299)! This special offer is for a limited time only. We are currently focusing on further product development and optimization. To incorporate valuable feedback from our users into the product, we are offering this discounted price on the condition of your cooperation wi
Quasar Inverse
Yuki Miyake
指标
Do you believe that "Currency Strength" is the only way to consistently win in the markets? Many traders believe that measuring currency strength is the only path to survival. However, the statistical reality is different. There is another approach—one backed by deep mathematical correlation—that is designed to capture market moves at their origin. That approach is   "Inverse Dynamics" (Alignment of Inverse Correlation Energy) , implemented in our latest tool. Statistical Energy Alignment ×
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
指标
️ SHOGUN Trade  MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176531 We are currently focusing on further product optimization. To gather valuable user feedback, we are offering a limited-time discount in exchange for your review. The Secret of "Loss-Small, Profit-Large" via Market Structure SHOGUN Trade is not a "black box" bot. It is a robust market structure utility that uses Dow Theory to automatically identify swing highs and lows, logically pointing you toward the true direction of the mar
Xera MT5
Yuki Miyake
专家
XERA - The Survival       MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/166903 [MT5 & MT4 Dual Launch] The "Ultimate Shield" That Never Broke for 10 Years. 100% MT5 Real Tick Verified Mass-produce your own "Holy Grails" with the world's fastest engine. ️ 【EARLY BIRD OFFER: First 10 Copies Only】Special Release Price:  (Price will increase to $1,000 as soon as the limit is reached) Stop getting fooled by "Curve-Fitted" backtests. 90% of EAs on the market are optimized only for recent conditions.
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5
Yuki Miyake
指标
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5 v7.0  Smart MTF Dashboard MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169117 [Limited Time Offer: Special Launch Price!] Stop chasing noise. Master the market strength with the intelligent "ONI" engine. Why ONI Confluence Oscillator? Most traders fail because they rely on a single indicator or get lost in manual parameter settings. ONI v7.0 changes everything. By combining 5 powerful logics into a single, intelligent wave, it reveals the "True Trend" that othe
Quantum Sync Gold EA
Yuki Miyake
专家
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite 1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market. Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC) . 2. Core Technology: MT
Ultra Gold X
Yuki Miyake
专家
[v1.18 Latest Update Info] Our ironclad defense system has evolved even further, now released as a completely unrestricted version! Weekend Filter Added: Automatically stops new trades on dangerous "Friday nights" to eliminate weekend gap risks. Spread Protection: Detects abnormal spread widening (e.g., during news events) and blocks unfavorable entries. All Limits Removed: Complete removal of account restrictions and expiration dates. Use it freely on any account, forever. XM Live Data Verific
Liquidity Flow Bands
Yuki Miyake
指标
Liquidity Flow Bands I adapted the new EA into an indicator.   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366 The Next-Gen Trend & Volatility Visualization System Master market momentum, Dow Theory, and entry timing with a single tool. Core Concept Visualize Volatility: Uses beautiful fluid gradient bands. No Repainting: Signals are fixed once the candle closes. Smart UI: A draggable multi-functional control panel. 4 Key Features 1. Smart UI Panel (Draggable) POWER Meter (0–100%): 10-level LED di
Quasar Currency Strength
Yuki Miyake
指标
Quasar Currency Strength Professional HUD for Currencies, GOLD & Indices Overview Finds the most profitable trading pairs instantly. Compares currencies, GOLD, and stock indices all on a single dashboard. 3 Key Advantages 9 Built-in Indicators: Includes MA, MACD, RSI, CCI, STO, ADX, BB%, ICHI, and ROC. Switch between them with a single click. Fair Comparison System: Uses a unique volatility normalization algorithm. It accurately compares slow assets (like EURUSD) with fast assets (like GOLD) on
Quasar Line Trader
Yuki Miyake
指标
QuasarLineTrader ~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~ A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools. [5 Unbeatable Advantages] True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart. Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on hig
Quasar Structure
Yuki Miyake
指标
MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
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