Zenith X Bands Pro
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Yuki MiyakeYuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
- 版本: 9.10
- 激活: 5
Zenith X-Bands Pro
── Stop adjusting. Start adapting. The indicator that evolves with the market. ──
【Limited Launch Promotion】
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First 5 Users Only: $55.55
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Regular Price: $249
Note: The cost of losing trades with "static" indicators far exceeds this investment. Once the 5 slots are filled, the price will return to $249 without notice.
■ Why Most Indicators Eventually "Stop Working"
Most traders cling to static settings like "Period 20." But the market is a living entity—volatility is always shifting.
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Yesterday's settings are today's traps: Relying on fixed numbers in a changing market is like trusting yesterday's weather report in the middle of a storm.
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The Zenith "Auto-Adapt" Engine: This tool scans the market's pulse in real-time. It automatically expands or contracts its calculation window to match the current rhythm. It optimizes itself so you don't have to.
■ Three "Elite" Adaptive Features
1. Intelligent Recommender (The ★ Mark)
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Analyzes 4 engines (TMA / BB / KC / DC) and highlights the best fit with a ★ symbol.
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The AI handles the heavy lifting—simply follow the star to use the most effective weapon for current conditions.
2. SNP (Liquidity Sniper)
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Goes beyond price action. It checks if "True Money" (Volume Flow) is actually moving the market.
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Avoids retail "fakeouts" and targets the exact points where institutional liquidity is concentrated for high-probability reversals.
3. TR (Auto-Trend Orientation)
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Background analysis of higher timeframe (HTF) trends.
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The bands dynamically change color to match the dominant force. It visually guides you to trade with the tide, suppressing the impulse to trade against the trend.
■ Technical Specifications
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NO REPAINT: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of a bar, it is permanent. No disappearing or shifting arrows.
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Multi-Asset: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Major Forex Pairs, Indices, and Crypto.
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Full Notifications: Desktop Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Emails.
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MTF Switcher: Change the internal calculation timeframe directly via the dashboard without switching charts.
■ Intelligent UI Operation Guide
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Engine Selection: Toggle between TMA / BB / KC / DC. Follow the ★ mark for the AI's top pick.
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Strategy Toggles: * TR (Trend): Enable to filter counter-trend signals and auto-color bands.
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SNP (Sniper): Enable the liquidity filter to detect institutional volume flow.
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Timeframe Buttons: Change the internal calculation timeframe from M5 to D1 instantly.
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Minimize Feature: Collapse the panel to keep your workspace clean and professional.
■ The Trading Workflow
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Select the mode with the ★ mark.
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Enable TR and SNP to eliminate market noise.
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Wait for the Arrow Signal to appear at the band edge.
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Receive the notification and execute. You are now trading in sync with the market pulse.
■ Final Thought
Stop trying to fit the market into your indicator. Let your indicator adapt to the market. This is the philosophy behind Zenith X-Bands Pro.
Will you continue to waste time on micro-adjustments? Or are you ready to trade the market's true rhythm?
Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This tool does not guarantee profits. Use responsibly and at your own risk.