Zenith X-Bands Pro

── Stop adjusting. Start adapting. The indicator that evolves with the market. ──

【Limited Launch Promotion】

First 5 Users Only: $55.55

Regular Price: $249

Note: The cost of losing trades with "static" indicators far exceeds this investment. Once the 5 slots are filled, the price will return to $249 without notice.

■ Why Most Indicators Eventually "Stop Working"

Most traders cling to static settings like "Period 20." But the market is a living entity—volatility is always shifting.

Yesterday's settings are today's traps: Relying on fixed numbers in a changing market is like trusting yesterday's weather report in the middle of a storm.

The Zenith "Auto-Adapt" Engine: This tool scans the market's pulse in real-time. It automatically expands or contracts its calculation window to match the current rhythm. It optimizes itself so you don't have to.

■ Three "Elite" Adaptive Features

1. Intelligent Recommender (The ★ Mark)

Analyzes 4 engines ( TMA / BB / KC / DC ) and highlights the best fit with a ★ symbol .

The AI handles the heavy lifting—simply follow the star to use the most effective weapon for current conditions.

2. SNP (Liquidity Sniper)

Goes beyond price action. It checks if "True Money" (Volume Flow) is actually moving the market.

Avoids retail "fakeouts" and targets the exact points where institutional liquidity is concentrated for high-probability reversals.

3. TR (Auto-Trend Orientation)

Background analysis of higher timeframe (HTF) trends.

The bands dynamically change color to match the dominant force. It visually guides you to trade with the tide, suppressing the impulse to trade against the trend.

■ Technical Specifications

NO REPAINT: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of a bar, it is permanent. No disappearing or shifting arrows.

Multi-Asset: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Major Forex Pairs, Indices, and Crypto.

Full Notifications: Desktop Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Emails.

MTF Switcher: Change the internal calculation timeframe directly via the dashboard without switching charts.

■ Intelligent UI Operation Guide

Engine Selection: Toggle between TMA / BB / KC / DC. Follow the ★ mark for the AI's top pick. Strategy Toggles: * TR (Trend): Enable to filter counter-trend signals and auto-color bands. SNP (Sniper): Enable the liquidity filter to detect institutional volume flow. Timeframe Buttons: Change the internal calculation timeframe from M5 to D1 instantly. Minimize Feature: Collapse the panel to keep your workspace clean and professional.

■ The Trading Workflow

Select the mode with the ★ mark. Enable TR and SNP to eliminate market noise. Wait for the Arrow Signal to appear at the band edge. Receive the notification and execute. You are now trading in sync with the market pulse.

■ Final Thought

Stop trying to fit the market into your indicator. Let your indicator adapt to the market. This is the philosophy behind Zenith X-Bands Pro.

Will you continue to waste time on micro-adjustments? Or are you ready to trade the market's true rhythm?