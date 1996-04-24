MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure

Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing.

Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.

🌟 Three Core Features for Structured Analysis

① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & Momentum Signals

Once a candle closes, the signals are locked—they do not disappear or shift position.

Major Signals (Large Arrows): Designed to help identify potential market tops, bottoms, and trend reversals.

Minor Signals (Small Arrows): Help spot momentum surges and pullback opportunities.

Since the display remains consistent between historical charts and real-time trading, you can conduct your analysis with clarity and consistency.

② "Golden Button" Sync: Target Triple-Timeframe Confluence

The tool monitors three different timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M5, M15, H1). When the trend direction aligns across all three, the pair button automatically turns "Gold." This visual aid helps you filter for high-probability setups and manage unnecessary trades.

③ Real-Time "Auto-Sort" Monitoring Panel

All monitored pairs are automatically sorted in real-time based on trend strength.

The pairs with the strongest momentum move to the top-left, showing you which markets are active at a glance. If a trend reversal is detected in the background, the button flashes to alert you immediately.

✍️ Professional UI: A Streamlined Drawing Assistant

Keep your focus on the market with a control panel that makes manual tasks faster and more precise.

Auto-Snapping: Trendlines and Fibonacci levels automatically snap to the candle wicks.

Comprehensive Toolset: Draw horizontal lines, trendlines, Fibonacci Retracements, channels, and Fibonacci Expansions with a single click.

Workflow Efficiency: Features a "Lock" mode to prevent accidental deletion, a "00" toggle for round-number levels, and a "Clear All" button to clean your chart in one click.

💡 Recommended Workflow: The Aligned Trend Method

Spot the Gold: Watch the panel and wait for a pair button to turn "Gold." Switch Instantly: Click the button to switch to that pair’s chart immediately. Confirm Signals: Check the non-repainting reversal arrow to confirm the trend direction. Snap & Predict: Use the drawing assistant to snap precise lines and identify key reversal points. Analyze with Clarity: Consider your trade setup only when the indicators and price action align.

"Spend less time searching, and more time analyzing."

Quasar Structure turns your MT5 into a organized analysis center. Identify active markets in seconds, analyze with the consistency of non-repainting signals, and support a disciplined trading routine.

Disclaimer: This tool is an analysis assistant. Please make all trading decisions based on your own judgment and risk management.