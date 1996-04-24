Quasar Structure

  • 指标
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 产品
  • 版本: 6.45
  • 更新: 30 六月 2026
  • 激活: 5

MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure

Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing.

Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.

🌟  Three Core Features for Structured Analysis

① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & Momentum Signals
Once a candle closes, the signals are locked—they do not disappear or shift position.

  • Major Signals (Large Arrows): Designed to help identify potential market tops, bottoms, and trend reversals.

  • Minor Signals (Small Arrows): Help spot momentum surges and pullback opportunities.
    Since the display remains consistent between historical charts and real-time trading, you can conduct your analysis with clarity and consistency.

② "Golden Button" Sync: Target Triple-Timeframe Confluence
The tool monitors three different timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M5, M15, H1). When the trend direction aligns across all three, the pair button automatically turns "Gold." This visual aid helps you filter for high-probability setups and manage unnecessary trades.

③ Real-Time "Auto-Sort" Monitoring Panel
All monitored pairs are automatically sorted in real-time based on trend strength.
The pairs with the strongest momentum move to the top-left, showing you which markets are active at a glance. If a trend reversal is detected in the background, the button flashes to alert you immediately.

✍️  Professional UI: A Streamlined Drawing Assistant
Keep your focus on the market with a control panel that makes manual tasks faster and more precise.

  • Auto-Snapping: Trendlines and Fibonacci levels automatically snap to the candle wicks.

  • Comprehensive Toolset: Draw horizontal lines, trendlines, Fibonacci Retracements, channels, and Fibonacci Expansions with a single click.

  • Workflow Efficiency: Features a "Lock" mode to prevent accidental deletion, a "00" toggle for round-number levels, and a "Clear All" button to clean your chart in one click.

💡  Recommended Workflow: The Aligned Trend Method

  1. Spot the Gold: Watch the panel and wait for a pair button to turn "Gold."

  2. Switch Instantly: Click the button to switch to that pair’s chart immediately.

  3. Confirm Signals: Check the non-repainting reversal arrow to confirm the trend direction.

  4. Snap & Predict: Use the drawing assistant to snap precise lines and identify key reversal points.

  5. Analyze with Clarity: Consider your trade setup only when the indicators and price action align.

"Spend less time searching, and more time analyzing."

Quasar Structure turns your MT5 into a organized analysis center. Identify active markets in seconds, analyze with the consistency of non-repainting signals, and support a disciplined trading routine.

Disclaimer: This tool is an analysis assistant. Please make all trading decisions based on your own judgment and risk management.


推荐产品
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
专家
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 趋势捕捉版 — 针对 BTCUSD 的精准动量交易 大家好，交易者们！ 我是   BTC Trend Scalper MT5   — 一个智能的比特币交易专家顾问，旨在通过纪律严明的风险管理捕捉动量行情。 我 不是 马丁格尔策略。 我 不是 网格系统。 我 不是 赌博机器人。 我是一个 趋势跟踪型 scalper ，专为那些明白保护资本比追逐每一根蜡烛更重要的交易者而设计。 我的专长是什么？ 比特币 (BTCUSD) 我的使命是什么？ 在严格控险的同时，捕捉高概率的方向性行情。 为什么叫“趋势捕捉”？ 许多比特币 EA 试图预测顶部和底部。 许多 scalper 对市场的每一次波动都过度交易。 我采取不同的方法。 我等待。 我通过蜡烛结构识别动量，通过趋势分析确认方向，然后仅在市场条件一致时入场。 当动量出现时，我参与。 当动量消失时，我离开。 没有情绪。 没有犹豫。 我的三层智能系统 第一层：动量蜡烛识别 我的入场系统刻意简单而有效。 对于买入： 前一根蜡烛收盘看涨。 对于卖出： 前一根蜡烛收盘看跌。 如果启
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
专家
PR EA - 吞没形态交易系统 自动识别吞没形态，均线确认信号 PR EA是一款MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专门用于识别并交易看涨/看跌吞没形态，并通过移动平均线过滤确认信号。优化适用于30分钟图表，同时兼容M15和H1时间框架。 核心功能: 形态识别 - 精准检测有效的吞没K线形态 趋势确认 - 238周期SMA过滤器（参数可调） 风险管理 - 自定义止损、止盈 + 可选追踪止损 时间框架优化 - 专为M30图表设计（兼容M15/H1） 仓位控制 - 同一时间仅持有一个仓位 推荐设置: 最佳表现：M30时间框架 不建议使用：高于H1的时间框架 自定义选项: 可调整交易手数 灵活设置止损/止盈值 追踪止损功能 均线周期调节 点差过滤，避免低效执行 适合以下交易者: 偏好自动K线形态交易 需要均线确认的反转策略 波段交易（30分钟-1小时图表） 规则明确的交易系统 "通过均线确认的吞没形态交易信号" MT5专用 • 需MetaTrader 5平台 • 兼容所有经纪商
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
指标
ONNYX INDICATOR 版本 1.14 这是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的供需区域分析指标。已确认的历史信号采用收盘K线逻辑，避免确认后的箭头因盘中波动而消失。指标根据确认的摆动高低点建立区域，使用 ATR 调整区域宽度，并以百分比显示区域质量。 主要功能 - 供需区域及区域内百分比评分。 - 收盘K线确认后的放大 BUY/SELL 箭头。 - 可选 EMA 趋势过滤和K线拒绝确认。 - 趋势、价格水平和市场环境面板。 - 最多显示 5 条相关经济新闻；公布前显示 Forecast 和 Previous，公布后显示 Actual。 - 新闻每 60 秒刷新，并支持策略测试器中的日历缓存。 - 弹窗、推送和邮件提醒。 - iCustom 集成：缓冲区 0 为 BUY 价格，缓冲区 1 为 SELL 价格。 使用方法 将指标加载到图表，等待历史数据完成加载，查看趋势和有效区域，然后结合自己的交易计划使用收盘K线信号。XAUUSD H1 适合更清晰的结构，M15 可获得更频繁的机会。 重要提示 本产品是分析指标，不是自动交易 EA，不会自动开仓、修改或平仓，也不保证盈利。请先
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Shtenco SMC Market Structure
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
SMC Market Structure PRO — 订单块、FVG、流动性与汇合区指标 不再靠猜测。开始像大资金那样解读市场。 SMC Market Structure PRO 自动在图表上识别聪明钱的关注区域——订单块（Order Blocks）、公允价值缺口（FVG）以及时间失衡区，并高亮显示三种结构相互重叠的汇合区（Confluence Zones）。价格恰恰最常在这些区域产生反应。 这是一款基于聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts / ICT）方法论的完整市场结构分析工具。它适用于任意品种和任意周期，启动时自动处理历史数据，并在每根新K线上更新——已形成的区域不会重绘。无需堆叠十几个零散指标，您即可在图表上获得一张完整的机构意图地图。 核心功能 自动订单块（看涨与看跌） 指标不只是简单地标出一根大K线。它会验证真正的 SMC 条件：实体至少占整根K线幅度的 60%、流动性抓取（liquidity grab）以及随后的价格位移（displacement）。只有经过确认的订单块才会显示在图表上。 公允价值缺口（FVG / 失衡区） 精确识别三K线价格缺口，并带有最
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“可调分形” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 MT5 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形解决了这个问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的距离可调。 - 可调分形箭头设计。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ....................................................
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
指标
Footprint 是一款用于分析订单流 (Order Flow) 和成交量的指标。 它有助于在聚类层面识别市场结构，寻找活动增加的关键区域，并直接在图表上使用过滤器，无需不断打开设置窗口。 Footprint 指标功能 Bid x Ask, Delta 聚类图表； 图表上的控制面板； 用于调整过滤器的滑块； Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; 侧边市场轮廓 (Market Profile)； 累计 Delta (Cumulative Delta)。 核心优势 在密集的 Tick 流上快速计算和渲染数据； 图表内管理 — 主要模式和过滤器可直接在图表上切换，无需打开设置； 通过过滤突出显示重要的价格水平和聚类； 视觉信号高亮：吸收、主动性、失衡和大单交易； 按日、周或当前可见范围显示的侧边轮廓； 包含总成交量、Delta 和累计 Delta 的面板。 Footprint 帮助您确定： 重要成交量集中的位置； 主动性压力出现的位置；
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
指标
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Beast Super Signal MT5
Florian Zuercher
2.71 (7)
指标
正在寻找可以帮助您轻松识别有利可图的交易机会的强大外汇交易指标？ Beast Super Signal 就是您的不二之选。 这个易于使用的基于趋势的指标持续监控市场状况，寻找新的发展趋势或跳入现有趋势。当所有内部策略一致且彼此 100% 融合时，Beast Super Signal 会发出买入或卖出信号，无需额外确认。当您收到信号箭头警报时，只需买入或卖出。 购买后给我留言，让我加入我的私人 VIP 群组！ （仅限购买完整产品）。 购买后给我发消息以获取最新的优化设置文件。 此处提供 MT4 版本。 在此处 获取 Beast Super Signal EA。 查看评论部分以查看最新结果！ Beast Super Signal 根据您偏好的 1:1、1:2 或 1:3 风险回报率建议入场价、止损和获利水平，让您放心交易。这个 Beast Super Signal 是 100% 不可重新绘制的，这意味着它永远不会重新计算或重新绘制，每次都能为您提供可靠的信号。 Beast Super Signal 指标适用于所有时间范围，包括货币对、指数、商品和加密货币对。 Beast S
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
指标
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI
Prabir Sarkar
指标
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner and more structured way to understand market behavior. Instead of depending on simple arrows or basic crossover systems, the indicator focuses on liquidity sweeps, momentum behavior, volatility conditions, and multi-timeframe alignment to help traders read the market with better clarity. Many traders struggle because charts become overloaded with indicators
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
专家
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Adhera II
Putu Hery Siswanto
专家
ADHERA II ADHERA II is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for Gold trading using a structured ALPHA + HERO bounded recovery system . The EA begins each trading cycle with one initial position called ALPHA . If the market moves against ALPHA, the HERO system may add recovery positions sequentially at predefined price distances. Recovery positions are not opened simultaneously. ADHERA II is a complete free product. It is not a demo, trial or intentionally restricted edition. Tr
FREE
Tma Poc Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
Meta Trend PRO MT5
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
元趋势专业版     — 是一款趋势跟踪工具，它能消除交易中的猜测成分，并显示市场已经做出决定的位置。该指标能够识别趋势、趋势线和结构发生变化的关键点，并突出显示价格回升的区域，以便主要参与者进行建仓。 您不仅能看到价格走势，还能理解其背后的逻辑。所有信号均在K线收盘后记录，不会重绘，并保存在图表上，让您能够自信地分析形势并做出决策。交易目标（止盈）也会显示出来。 为了确保您对该指标的有效性完全有信心，我们为您提供自动统计数据。 每次方向改变后，该指标还会显示止损位及其智能渐进移动（Move SL），这至关重要。     减少   风险   按位置。 止损/止盈/风险回收 右侧内置面板显示当前全球趋势方向的市场入场点，并显示这些信号的历史数据。 任何时间范围/工具 该指标适用于所有时间间隔 -     从 M1 到 MN，也适用于所有仪器。 全球趋势统计 这有助于更好地理解。     最有利可图的机会究竟在哪里形成   以及如何根据真实的历史数据提取更多收入。 信号强度水平 并非所有反转信号都具有相同的强度，该指标充分考虑了这一点。这使您能够立即了解走势的强度并过滤掉微弱的信号。 SH
该产品的买家也购买
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
指标
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
指标
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
作者的更多信息
Quasar Sync 3TF
Yuki Miyake
指标
QUASAR SYNC 3TF: The Ultimate Pro HUD Dashboard A next-generation MTF indicator combining perfect visibility with high-precision trend analysis. [ 5 Core Features ] 100% Non-Repaint: Arrows and signals never repaint, disappear, or shift after the candle closes. 3TF Sync System: Instantly analyzes the current and two higher timeframes. The panel and candles highlight brightly when all 3 trends perfectly align. 10 Premium Themes: Click the "THEME" button to instantly switch between 10 beautiful U
Quasar Prism
Yuki Miyake
指标
[Currently Gaining High Popularity!] Visibility significantly improved in the latest update! QUASAR Prism MT5 - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner "Deconstruct the complex light of the market to visualize precise entry points." QUASAR Prism is a dedicated MT5 multi-timeframe consensus pattern scanner equipped with a proprietary N-Pattern analysis engine. It simultaneously analyzes market wavelengths from M1 to D1 via MTF. Complex analysis is completed simply by a "change of color." 5 Re
QuasarEdge
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
指标
[Special Limited Price] Release Commemoration Sale! Currently available at a special price to celebrate its release. The price will revert to normal without notice after a certain period or sales volume. Don't miss this chance to get a pro-level trading environment at the lowest price! Quasar Edge & Dual Dashboard ~ Transform the "chaos" of 28 pairs into "confident profits" with the ultimate MT5 market structure system ~ The reason many traders lose isn't due to indicator performance, but
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
指标
SHOGUN Trade Pro – 16 Years of Unadjusted Precision. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176984 Strategic Market Structure & the Mastery of "Small Losses, Big Profits." March Special Sale – Special Price:  (Regular Price: $299)! This special offer is for a limited time only. We are currently focusing on further product development and optimization. To incorporate valuable feedback from our users into the product, we are offering this discounted price on the condition of your cooperation wi
Quasar Inverse
Yuki Miyake
指标
Do you believe that "Currency Strength" is the only way to consistently win in the markets? Many traders believe that measuring currency strength is the only path to survival. However, the statistical reality is different. There is another approach—one backed by deep mathematical correlation—that is designed to capture market moves at their origin. That approach is   "Inverse Dynamics" (Alignment of Inverse Correlation Energy) , implemented in our latest tool. Statistical Energy Alignment ×
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
指标
️ SHOGUN Trade  MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176531 We are currently focusing on further product optimization. To gather valuable user feedback, we are offering a limited-time discount in exchange for your review. The Secret of "Loss-Small, Profit-Large" via Market Structure SHOGUN Trade is not a "black box" bot. It is a robust market structure utility that uses Dow Theory to automatically identify swing highs and lows, logically pointing you toward the true direction of the mar
Xera MT5
Yuki Miyake
专家
XERA - The Survival       MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/166903 [MT5 & MT4 Dual Launch] The "Ultimate Shield" That Never Broke for 10 Years. 100% MT5 Real Tick Verified Mass-produce your own "Holy Grails" with the world's fastest engine. ️ 【EARLY BIRD OFFER: First 10 Copies Only】Special Release Price:  (Price will increase to $1,000 as soon as the limit is reached) Stop getting fooled by "Curve-Fitted" backtests. 90% of EAs on the market are optimized only for recent conditions.
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5
Yuki Miyake
指标
ONI Confluence Oscillator MT5 v7.0  Smart MTF Dashboard MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169117 [Limited Time Offer: Special Launch Price!] Stop chasing noise. Master the market strength with the intelligent "ONI" engine. Why ONI Confluence Oscillator? Most traders fail because they rely on a single indicator or get lost in manual parameter settings. ONI v7.0 changes everything. By combining 5 powerful logics into a single, intelligent wave, it reveals the "True Trend" that othe
Quantum Sync Gold EA
Yuki Miyake
专家
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite 1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market. Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC) . 2. Core Technology: MT
Ultra Gold X
Yuki Miyake
专家
[v1.18 Latest Update Info] Our ironclad defense system has evolved even further, now released as a completely unrestricted version! Weekend Filter Added: Automatically stops new trades on dangerous "Friday nights" to eliminate weekend gap risks. Spread Protection: Detects abnormal spread widening (e.g., during news events) and blocks unfavorable entries. All Limits Removed: Complete removal of account restrictions and expiration dates. Use it freely on any account, forever. XM Live Data Verific
Zenith X Bands Pro
Yuki Miyake
指标
Zenith X-Bands Pro Stop adjusting. Start adapting. The indicator that evolves with the market. 【Limited Launch Promotion】 First 5 Users Only: $55.55 Regular Price: $249 Note: The cost of losing trades with "static" indicators far exceeds this investment. Once the 5 slots are filled, the price will return to $249 without notice. Why Most Indicators Eventually "Stop Working" Most traders cling to static settings like "Period 20." But the market is a living entity—volatility is always shif
Liquidity Flow Bands
Yuki Miyake
指标
Liquidity Flow Bands I adapted the new EA into an indicator.   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366 The Next-Gen Trend & Volatility Visualization System Master market momentum, Dow Theory, and entry timing with a single tool. Core Concept Visualize Volatility: Uses beautiful fluid gradient bands. No Repainting: Signals are fixed once the candle closes. Smart UI: A draggable multi-functional control panel. 4 Key Features 1. Smart UI Panel (Draggable) POWER Meter (0–100%): 10-level LED di
Quasar Currency Strength
Yuki Miyake
指标
Quasar Currency Strength Professional HUD for Currencies, GOLD & Indices Overview Finds the most profitable trading pairs instantly. Compares currencies, GOLD, and stock indices all on a single dashboard. 3 Key Advantages 9 Built-in Indicators: Includes MA, MACD, RSI, CCI, STO, ADX, BB%, ICHI, and ROC. Switch between them with a single click. Fair Comparison System: Uses a unique volatility normalization algorithm. It accurately compares slow assets (like EURUSD) with fast assets (like GOLD) on
Quasar Line Trader
Yuki Miyake
指标
QuasarLineTrader ~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~ A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools. [5 Unbeatable Advantages] True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart. Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on hig
筛选:
无评论
回复评论