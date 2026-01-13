AlphaLogic Prop Management Utility
- 实用工具
- Wing Hung Winson Lee
- 版本: 2.60
1. 產品概述 (Product Description)
AlphaLogic PropProtector is an institutional-grade utility designed specifically for Prop Firm traders (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.). It acts as your final line of defense, ensuring your account equity never breaches the strict daily or total loss limits of your challenge.
2. 詳細參數設定 (Input Parameters)
|參數分組 & 變數名
|預設值
|說明與建議設定
|=== AQ MONITORING ===
|InpAllSymbols
|true
|建議開啟。監控帳戶內所有品種的持倉與訂單。
|InpUseComm
|true
|極其重要。開啟後會精確計算每一筆成交的佣金與手續費，確保淨值與券商後台 100% 同步。
|=== PROP COMPLIANCE ===
|InpInitialDeposit
|50000.0
|輸入你的挑戰初始資金。
|InpHardFloor
|48050.0
|絕對底線。一旦淨值觸及此數值，EA 將立即斬倉並停止所有交易。
|InpDailyLossPct
|4.5
|每日限額 %。大多數 Prop Firm 限制為 5%，設定 4.5% 可作為緩衝安全區。