ClosedAllPostionen
- 实用工具
- Dirk Reinkober
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 25 十月 2025
The Expert Advisor closes all open positions and orders after a specified number. If desired, this can be done in conjunction with the magic number. The EA is useful for grid and martingale systems and manual trading.
When the specified number of open positions is reached and the magic number matches, all positions are closed immediately, regardless of other values.
Furthermore, after closing all positions, a push notification can be sent to the mobile version of MT4 on your mobile phone.