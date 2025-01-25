XP Stealth SL TP for MT4

Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection

This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market.

Also the this tool is very important to PROP FIRMS accounts , so you can set your stoploss to not hitting the daily stop loss !

Key Features:

Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types.

Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons).

Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs: Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific magic numbers.

Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific magic numbers. Position ticket filtering: Handle all positions or only specific ticket numbers.

TP and SL Modes:

Price-based TP/SL: Uses the instrument’s market price for execution.

Uses the instrument’s market price for execution. PnL-based TP/SL: Acts as a drawdown controller to limit losses and protect balance and equity.

Caution: Be careful when setting SL in PnL mode.

Example Scenarios:

If the current profit is $100 , the user can set SL at $50 and TP at $150 to secure gains.

, the user can set SL at and TP at to secure gains. If the current PnL is -$100, a trader can exit at $0 (break-even) or set an SL at -$150 to control further losses.

Additional Features:

Auto Shutdown: The EA automatically unloads when there are no active positions to manage.

The EA automatically unloads when there are no active positions to manage. Execution Delay: Allows traders to review settings before execution.

Allows traders to review settings before execution. Push Notifications: Sends alerts for all executed actions.

Sends alerts for all executed actions. Slippage Control: Prevents execution during highly volatile market conditions.

Prevents execution during highly volatile market conditions. Error Retry Delay: Avoids excessive retries if trading is temporarily disabled by the broker.

Hope this tool helps you in managing trades effectively. Wishing you success.

MT5 Version