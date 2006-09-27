请观看如何免费下载自动交易
JK BullP AutoTrader
The Expert Adviser JK_BullP_AutoTrader is built on Bulls Power indicator. The Expert Adviser is used on H1 timeframe. It was tested on "Every ticks" model.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9681
