加入我们粉丝页
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
Description:
The Keltner Channel indicator locates the most important trends.
The indicator is based on principles similar to those used in Envelopes and Bollinger Bands. The difference is in that instead of percentage (Envelopes) or standard deviations (Bollinger Bands), the average true range is used here. The upper band is calculated as the moving average plus the average, for N periods, true range. The lower band is the moving average minus the average true range.
As a rule, the upper band detects that the market is overbought and that correction will most probably be down-directed. The lower band means that the market is oversold and that correction will most probably be up-directed.
Image:
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8445
iTrend Indicator determines where the trend starts and ends.InsTrend
即时趋势线(Instantaneous Trend Line)指标.
NRTR 指标.Price Channel
Price Channel Indicator.