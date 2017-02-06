请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
BrainTrend1Sig_Alert 信号灯信号指标，还有提醒、发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。
指标的代码做出了如下改变，以实现提醒、电子邮件和推送通知的功能:
- 引入了新的输入参数
input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号柱的编号 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒的数量 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号电子邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用把信号发给移动设备
- 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 买入信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称的文字 double &BuyArrow[], // 买入信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 卖出信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称的文字 double &SellArrow[], // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n 时间=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 把时段转换为字符串 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
- 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用 //---
BuySignal("BrainTrend1Sig_Alert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("BrainTrend1Sig_Alert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是用于保存买入和卖出信号的指标缓冲区的名称，应该在指标缓冲区中设置零或者 EMPTY_VALUE 作为空值。
在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
图1. 图表上的 BrainTrend1Sig_Alert 指标
图2. BrainTrend1Sig_Alert 指标. 生成提醒
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16629
XMACandles
XMA 指标的烛形模式。MACDCandleTrend
这是一个使用了 MACDCandle 指标烛形的颜色作为交易信号的信号灯信号指标。
ZigZag_NK_Color_Price
带有之字转向峰值价格标签的之字转向指标(ZigZag)。Exp_XMACandles
Exp_XMACandles EA交易是基于 XMACandles 指标信号的。