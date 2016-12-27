代码库部分
DSSBressertSignAlert - MetaTrader 5脚本

DSSBressertSignAlert.mq5 (13.79 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB)
基于 DSSBressert 指标算法的信号灯信指标, 可以提醒，发送电子邮件和向手机设备发送推送通知。

为了实现提醒，发送电子邮件信息和推送通知，指标的代码做了如下改变:

  1. 引入了新的输入参数
    input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号柱的编号
input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒的数量
input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号电子邮件
input bool PushON=false; //启用把信号发给移动设备
  2. 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称的文字
               double &BuyArrow[],        // 买入信号的指标缓冲区
               const int Rates_total,     // 当前的柱数
               const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
               const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
               const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool BuySignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true;
   if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index];
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod);
     }

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称的文字
                double &SellArrow[],       // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区
                const int Rates_total,     // 当前的柱数
                const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
                const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
                const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool SellSignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true;
   if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index];
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 卖家报价=",Ask,"\n 买家报价=",Bid,"\n 时间=",text,"\n 交易品种=",Symbol()," 时段=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于 卖家报价="+sAsk+", 买家报价="+sBid+", 时间="+text+" 交易品种="+Symbol()+" 时段="+sPeriod);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  把时段转换为字符串                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
//----
   return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
  }
  3. 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用 
    //---     
   BuySignal("DSSBressertSignAlert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
   SellSignal("DSSBressertSignAlert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---

其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是用于保存买入和卖出信号的指标缓冲区的名称，对于指标缓冲区的中的空值，必须设为0或者 EMPTY_VALUE，

在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。

本指标使用了 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 库中的类 (把它复制到 <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include 目录下)，类的使用在文章"不使用额外的缓冲区来平均价格以用于中间计算"有完整描述。


图1. 图表上的 DSSBressertSignAlert 指标

图2. DSSBressertSignAlert 指标。生成提醒。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16115

