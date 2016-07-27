请观看如何免费下载自动交易
信号量箭头指标, 基于经典资金流指数振荡器远离超买和超卖区域, 并带有警报、邮件和推送通知到移动设备功能。
指标代码进行了以下修改, 以便实现报警, 邮件消息和推送通知:
- 介绍新的输入参数
input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号的柱线号码 input bool SoundON=true; //启用报警 input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//报警次数 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用推送信号通知到移动设备
- 在指标代码结尾处添加三个新函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 买入信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // 邮件和推送消息的指标名文本 double &BuyArrow[], // 买入信号的指标缓存 const int Rates_total, // 柱线的当前数量 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一时刻的柱线数量 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 买入价=",Ask,"\n 出售价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号报警","买入信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 卖出信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 邮件和推送消息的指标名文本 double &SellArrow[], // 卖出信号的指标缓存 const int Rates_total, // 柱线的当前数量 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一时刻的柱线数量 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 买入价=",Ask,"\n 出售价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号报警","卖出信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 获取时间帧的字符串 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
- 在 OnCalculate() 模块的指标计算循环之后添加一对调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
BuySignal("iWPRSign",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal("iWPRSign",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
此处 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是指标保存买入/卖出信号的缓存名称。指标缓存区的空值必须设为零值或 EMPTY_VALUE。
假定在指标的 OnCalculate() 模块里仅调用一次 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
图例.1. 图表上的 iMFISignAlert 指标
图例.2. 指标 iMFISignAlert。生成报警。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15843
