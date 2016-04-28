代码库部分
Exp_FiboCandles - MetaTrader 5EA

Nikolay Kositsin | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) 预览
\MQL5\Indicators\
fibocandles.mq5 (8.72 KB) 预览
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_fibocandles.mq5 (7.66 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
Description:

A trading system based on the signals of the FiboCandles indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from pink to green or vice versa.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file FiboCandles.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Image:

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H12:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15189

