The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.
ZeroLAG MA calculates on formula:
ZeroLAG MA(i) = 2*MA(Price, P1, i) - MA(MA(Price, P1, i), P2, i);
where:
MA - moving average;
Price - an aplyed price;
P1 - a period of the moving average under the first smoothing;
P2 - a period of the moving average under the second smoothing;
ZeroLag MACD
The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.10 points 3
The Expert Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD.
Fast Stochastic
The Indicator Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.ZeroLag Stochs true
The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay.