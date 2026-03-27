China Tianji Global State Resolution System for MetaTrader 5.

China Tianji Global State Resolution System was built for one purpose: to bring analytical order to market complexity. It is not designed as a decorative indicator package, and it does not attempt to create false confidence through isolated triggers or superficial chart effects. Its function is to resolve direction, momentum pressure, environmental quality, structural coherence, and boundary stress within one coordinated analytical framework.

This system is organized as a layered state-resolution architecture. Trend development is not treated separately from momentum pressure. Structural alignment is not detached from environmental quality. Expansion risk is not reduced to a simple overbought or oversold label. Instead, these conditions are resolved as interconnected state variables inside a disciplined operational chain designed for structured interpretation rather than reactive signal consumption.

At the technical level, the framework carries a clear China technology identity in its design language: system integration, layered coordination, structural parsing, state resolution, and constraint-based interpretation. The objective is not to decorate charts, but to impose analytical order on complexity and transform scattered market behavior into a coherent decision environment.

The system is built around five functional domains:

main-sequence guidance,

potential-energy resolution,

state vetting,

structural reconnaissance,

and boundary constraint.

Each domain performs a defined role inside a larger analytical structure. Together they form a coordinated state-reading environment rather than a collection of disconnected tools. The result is a framework designed for hierarchy, selectivity, and controlled interpretation under changing market conditions.

This is not a product built for signal collectors. It is built for traders who understand that market clarity is not given freely — it is extracted through structure, context, and disciplined interpretation. For those who value framework over impulse, and controlled judgment over superficial excitement, this system will immediately reveal its intent.

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