📉 Technical Analysis of USDCAD: Why Do We Remain Bearish?

🔍 Current Trend Assessment:

The market structure has clearly shifted to bearish. Price continues to be suppressed by the short-term moving average system, and key dynamic support has been broken. Downward momentum is being released.

📊 Core Analytical Logic:

1️⃣ Moving Averages in Bearish Alignment

Price is trading below all key moving averages, and the short-term averages have already turned downward. This is not just resistance — it shows that the market’s cost structure is moving lower and that bears are dominating price direction.

2️⃣ Momentum Indicators Confirm the Downtrend

Oscillator systems are giving strong sell signals. The RSI has fallen from the strong zone back to the neutral area, indicating that upside momentum has faded and bearish forces are taking over. Trend indicators such as MACD are also flashing negative signals, confirming the continuation of the downtrend.

3️⃣ Key Structure Breakdown

Price has decisively broken below the previous high-volume trading zone and key psychological support levels. Such breakdowns are usually not isolated events; they disrupt the prior balance between bulls and bears and often signal trend continuation and the opening of the next leg of the move.

💡 Trading Strategy Summary:

The current chart shows a classic “trend-following breakout” pattern. Our approach is to follow the already confirmed bearish trend, looking for short entries when price pulls back to resistance zones, rather than trying to bottom-pick against the trend. The key is to wait for the market either to confirm the breakout or to show weak rebounds, then trade in line with the primary direction.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Stops should always be used to guard against sudden market reversals. The above is purely a technical, chart-based analysis and projection.