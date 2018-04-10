SR_Beholder tutorial

Install and setup

1 When you have downloaded the "SR_beholder", Add it to your chart.

2 When you finish the first step，then add SR_beholder to your chart again. Now your have two "SR_heholder" in one chart.





3 Modifying the parameters " Second_beholder " of the second “SR_beholder" ,Change false to TRUE

Now, you have done with install of SR_beholder.





Parameter





Barcount : How many K bars are needed to be calculated ( leave it to Default )

: How many K bars are needed to be calculated ( leave it to Default ) Etimer : Time interval of indicator calculation ( suggestion: 2 to 5)

: Time interval of indicator calculation ( suggestion: 2 to 5) H4_highcolor \ H4_lowcolor \ Day_highcolor \ Day_lowcolor \ Current_highcolor \ lowcolor : The color of the SR lines. (Please set up with your favor)

: The color of the SR lines. (Please set up with your favor) other settings : leave it to Default





How to use

It is easy! If the price move up and close to the line , sell order.

If the price falls and close to the line, buy order.

Period : M5 M30 H1 ( Do not use it above H1,the SR_beholder not designed for more than H1 )

: M5 M30 H1 ( ) Currency pairs: Hot pairs like: EUR/USD XAUUSD GBP/JPY and so on

Hot pairs like: EUR/USD XAUUSD GBP/JPY and so on Suit for: Short-term trading / Better in shocking markets / Martingale trading

attention:





Please read the picture carefully.

If the price has been close to a line in the near future, when the price is close to this line again, do not enter.

Enter at the next line.

Do not trade in high risk news events！ Example : Non farm employment population // CPI // Interest rate resolution and so on.





Multi line zone





The "Multi line zone" means two or more lines are very close, these lines are made up the "Multi line zone"

The "Multi line zone" has very strong resistance and support. We strongly suggest to enter at the "Multi line zone"





Stoploss & takeprofit & Trade

1

Stoploss ：stoploss at the next Multi line zone when you enter the markets

Takeprofit : takeprofit at the next Multi line zone when you enter the markets

Trading: We highly suggest to enter at the "Multi line zone" and read attention: above.







