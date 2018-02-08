这个记录或许可以代表我的交易风格

这个作者看多非美系列、看空美元系列由来已久，不是最近这一年是这样，大概从2016年就是这样了吧。关键是他看错、做错但不认错，更不会转变中期操作方向，遇到一次大级别单边，就是滑铁卢！





This record, the composition of luck is very big! The author shows only the record of big profits, but not the record of big losses! What is the record of big profits and big losses?!!

This author has been watching the Dofei-American series and the short-sighted American series for a long time, not in the latest year, probably from 2016. The key is that he sees and does wrong, but does not admit it, and will not change the direction of operation in the medium term. When he meets a large-scale unilateral, it is Waterloo!