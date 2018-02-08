我的交易

这个记录或许可以代表我的交易风格

8 二月 2018, 12:46
Li Liu
Li Liu
3
348

最后一部分GBPUSD也出了

本周把最后一部分GBPUSD也出了。以后涨到天上去与我都没有关系了。想想还真有点舍不得。这次持仓时间将近一年，有点长。看获利，有点欣慰；看库存费，有点心疼。