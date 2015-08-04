The Entire FIFA 16 Stadium List Be Released 

There will be 50 licensed and 28 generic stadiums in FIFA 16, and the entire venue list is below.





The stadiums are listed by league to make it easier for your to find your favorite. Below the list are images of the new stadiums announced today. Each one contains the name of the stadium, so you’ll know which is which. FIFA 16 will be available on September 26 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PS3.





Argentine Primera División





La Bombonera – Boca Juniors

El Monumental – River Plate [NEW]

Barclays Premier League





Anfield – Liverpool FC

Boleyn Ground – West Ham United

Britannia Stadium – Stoke City

Carrow Road – Norwich City [NEW]

Emirates Stadium – Arsenal

Etihad Stadium – Manchester City

Goodison Park – Everton

King Power Stadium – Leicester City

Liberty Stadium – Swansea City

Old Trafford – Manchester United

Selhurst Park – Crystal Palace

St. James’ Park – Newcastle United

St. Mary’s Stadium – Southampton

Stadium of Light – Sunderland

Stamford Bridge – Chelsea FC

The Hawthorns – West Bromwich Albion

Vicarage Road – Watford [NEW]

Vitality Stadium – Bournemouth [NEW]

Villa Park – Aston Villa

White Hart Lane – Tottenham Hotspur

English Championship





Loftus Road – Queens Park Rangers

The KC Stadium – Hull City

Turf Moor – Burnley

English League Two: Fratton Park – Portsmouth [NEW]





Bundesliga





Allianz Arena – Bayern München, TSV 1860 München

BORUSSIA-PARK – Borussia Mönchengladbach [NEW]

Volksparkstadion – Hamburger SV

Olympiastadion – Hertha BSC

Signal Iduna Park – Borussia Dortmund

Veltins-Arena – FC Schalke 04

Eredivisie: Amsterdam ArenA – Ajax





International Stadium: Wembley Stadium – England





La Liga





Camp Nou – FC Barcelona

Estadio Vicente Calderon – Atlético de Madrid

Mestalla – Valencia

Santiago Bernabéu – Real Madrid

Liga MX: Estadio Azteca – Club América





Ligue 1





Parc des Princes – Paris Saint-Germain

Stade Gerland – Olympique Lyonnais

Stade Vélodrome – Olympique de Marseille [NEW]

Major League Soccer





BC Place Stadium – Vancouver Whitecaps

CenturyLink Field – Seattle Sounders FC [NEW]

Serie A





Juventus Stadium – Juventus

San Siro/Stadio Giuseppe Meazza – AC Milan, Inter

Stadio Olimpico – Lazio, Roma

Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel League





King Abdullah Sports City – Al-Ittihad & Al-Ahli [NEW]

King Fahd International Stadium – Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Shabab

Rest of the World: Donbass Arena – Shakhtar Donetsk





Generic Stadiums: Available in Kick-Off, FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode and during skill games.





Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena d’Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Molton Road

O Dromo

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion