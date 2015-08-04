The Entire FIFA 16 Stadium List Be Released 

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There will be 50 licensed and 28 generic stadiums in FIFA 16, and the entire venue list is below.
The stadiums are listed by league to make it easier for your to find your favorite. Below the list are images of the new stadiums announced today. Each one contains the name of the stadium, so you’ll know which is which. FIFA 16 will be available on September 26 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PS3.
Argentine Primera División
La Bombonera – Boca Juniors
El Monumental – River Plate [NEW]
Barclays Premier League
Anfield – Liverpool FC
Boleyn Ground – West Ham United
Britannia Stadium – Stoke City
Carrow Road – Norwich City [NEW]
Emirates Stadium – Arsenal
Etihad Stadium – Manchester City
Goodison Park – Everton
King Power Stadium – Leicester City
Liberty Stadium – Swansea City
Old Trafford – Manchester United
Selhurst Park – Crystal Palace
St. James’ Park – Newcastle United
St. Mary’s Stadium – Southampton
Stadium of Light – Sunderland
Stamford Bridge – Chelsea FC
The Hawthorns – West Bromwich Albion
Vicarage Road – Watford [NEW]
Vitality Stadium – Bournemouth [NEW]
Villa Park – Aston Villa
White Hart Lane – Tottenham Hotspur
English Championship
Loftus Road – Queens Park Rangers
The KC Stadium – Hull City
Turf Moor – Burnley
English League Two: Fratton Park – Portsmouth [NEW]
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena – Bayern München, TSV 1860 München
BORUSSIA-PARK – Borussia Mönchengladbach [NEW]
Volksparkstadion – Hamburger SV
Olympiastadion – Hertha BSC
Signal Iduna Park – Borussia Dortmund
Veltins-Arena – FC Schalke 04
Eredivisie: Amsterdam ArenA – Ajax
International Stadium: Wembley Stadium – England
La Liga
Camp Nou – FC Barcelona
Estadio Vicente Calderon – Atlético de Madrid
Mestalla – Valencia
Santiago Bernabéu – Real Madrid
Liga MX: Estadio Azteca – Club América
Ligue 1
Parc des Princes – Paris Saint-Germain
Stade Gerland – Olympique Lyonnais
Stade Vélodrome – Olympique de Marseille [NEW]
Major League Soccer
BC Place Stadium – Vancouver Whitecaps
CenturyLink Field – Seattle Sounders FC [NEW]
Serie A
Juventus Stadium – Juventus
San Siro/Stadio Giuseppe Meazza – AC Milan, Inter
Stadio Olimpico – Lazio, Roma
Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel League
King Abdullah Sports City – Al-Ittihad & Al-Ahli [NEW]
King Fahd International Stadium – Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Shabab
Rest of the World: Donbass Arena – Shakhtar Donetsk
Generic Stadiums: Available in Kick-Off, FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode and during skill games.
Al Jayeed Stadium
Aloha Park
Arena del Centenario
Arena d’Oro
Court Lane
Crown Lane
Eastpoint Arena
El Grandioso
El Libertador
Estadio de las Artes
Estadio El Medio
Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
Euro Park
Forest Park Stadium
Ivy Lane
Molton Road
O Dromo
Sanderson Park
Stade Municipal
Stadio Classico
Stadion 23. Maj
Stadion Europa
Stadion Hanguk
Stadion Neder
Stadion Olympik
Town Park
Union Park Stadium
Waldstadion