Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
32 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
308
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
216 (70.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
92 (29.87%)
En iyi işlem:
186.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-507.64 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (490.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
490.39 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.96
Alış işlemleri:
207 (67.21%)
Satış işlemleri:
101 (32.79%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.56
Beklenen getiri:
5.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.49 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-869.20 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
75.68%
Yıllık tahmin:
918.29%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +186.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -508 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +490.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -869.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real28" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
