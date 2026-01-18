SeñalesSecciones
Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
308
Transacciones Rentables:
216 (70.12%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
92 (29.87%)
Mejor transacción:
186.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-507.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (490.39 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
490.39 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
0.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.96
Transacciones Largas:
207 (67.21%)
Transacciones Cortas:
101 (32.79%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.56
Beneficio Esperado:
5.15 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.49 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-869.20 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
75.68%
Pronóstico anual:
918.29%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +186.00 USD
Peor transacción: -508 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +490.39 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -869.20 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real28" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
