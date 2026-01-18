信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0条评论
可靠性
32
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
308
盈利交易:
216 (70.12%)
亏损交易:
92 (29.87%)
最好交易:
186.00 USD
最差交易:
-507.64 USD
毛利:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (490.39 USD)
最大连续盈利:
490.39 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
0.96
长期交易:
207 (67.21%)
短期交易:
101 (32.79%)
利润因子:
1.56
预期回报:
5.15 USD
平均利润:
20.49 USD
平均损失:
-30.87 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-869.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-869.20 USD (4)
每月增长:
75.68%
年度预测:
918.29%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +186.00 USD
最差交易: -508 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +490.39 USD
最大连续亏损: -869.20 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real28 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


没有评论
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册