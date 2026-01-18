SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
308
Negociações com lucro:
216 (70.12%)
Negociações com perda:
92 (29.87%)
Melhor negociação:
186.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-507.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (490.39 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
490.39 USD (20)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
0.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
23
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.96
Negociações longas:
207 (67.21%)
Negociações curtas:
101 (32.79%)
Fator de lucro:
1.56
Valor esperado:
5.15 USD
Lucro médio:
20.49 USD
Perda média:
-30.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-869.20 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
75.68%
Previsão anual:
918.29%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +186.00 USD
Pior negociação: -508 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +490.39 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -869.20 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real28" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


Sem comentários
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
