СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 отзывов
Надежность
32 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
308
Прибыльных трейдов:
216 (70.12%)
Убыточных трейдов:
92 (29.87%)
Лучший трейд:
186.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-507.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (490.39 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
490.39 USD (20)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
0.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
23
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
0.96
Длинных трейдов:
207 (67.21%)
Коротких трейдов:
101 (32.79%)
Профит фактор:
1.56
Мат. ожидание:
5.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
20.49 USD
Средний убыток:
-30.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-869.20 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
75.68%
Годовой прогноз:
918.29%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +186.00 USD
Худший трейд: -508 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 20
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +490.39 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -869.20 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real28" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
