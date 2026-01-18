SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
32 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
308
Profit Trade:
216 (70.12%)
Loss Trade:
92 (29.87%)
Best Trade:
186.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-507.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (490.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
490.39 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.96
Long Trade:
207 (67.21%)
Short Trade:
101 (32.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
5.15 USD
Profitto medio:
20.49 USD
Perdita media:
-30.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-869.20 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
75.68%
Previsione annuale:
918.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +186.00 USD
Worst Trade: -508 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +490.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -869.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati