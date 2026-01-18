시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Master Signals
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 리뷰
안정성
32
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
308
이익 거래:
216 (70.12%)
손실 거래:
92 (29.87%)
최고의 거래:
186.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-507.64 USD
총 수익:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
총 손실:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (490.39 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
490.39 USD (20)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
0.00%
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
3 일 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
0.96
롱(주식매수):
207 (67.21%)
숏(주식차입매도):
101 (32.79%)
수익 요인:
1.56
기대수익:
5.15 USD
평균 이익:
20.49 USD
평균 손실:
-30.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-869.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-869.20 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
75.68%
연간 예측:
918.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +186.00 USD
최악의 거래: -508 USD
연속 최대 이익: 20
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +490.39 USD
연속 최대 손실: -869.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real28"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
