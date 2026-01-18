SignauxSections
Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
0 avis
Fiabilité
32 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
308
Bénéfice trades:
216 (70.12%)
Perte trades:
92 (29.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
186.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-507.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (490.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
490.39 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.96
Longs trades:
207 (67.21%)
Courts trades:
101 (32.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
5.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-869.20 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
75.68%
Prévision annuelle:
918.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +186.00 USD
Pire transaction: -508 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +490.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -869.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


Aucun avis
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
