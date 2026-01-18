SignaleKategorien


Gold Silver Master Signals

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
32 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
308
Gewinntrades:
216 (70.12%)
Verlusttrades:
92 (29.87%)
Bester Trade:
186.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-507.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (490.39 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
490.39 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.96
Long-Positionen:
207 (67.21%)
Short-Positionen:
101 (32.79%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.56
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-869.20 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
75.68%
Jahresprognose:
918.29%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +186.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -508 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 20
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +490.39 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -869.20 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real28" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
