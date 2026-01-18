- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|189
|XAGUSD
|75
|ETHUSD
|21
|BTCUSD
|11
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|1.6K
|ETHUSD
|64
|BTCUSD
|-18
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4M
|XAGUSD
|33K
|ETHUSD
|5.2K
|BTCUSD
|-65K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real28" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.
Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.
Key Features
✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history
Who This Signal Is For
-
Traders looking for metals-only signals
-
Investors who prefer disciplined trading
-
Beginners who want hands-free copy trading
-
Professionals seeking portfolio diversification
Important Notes
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.