Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
レビュー0件
信頼性
32週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
308
利益トレード:
216 (70.12%)
損失トレード:
92 (29.87%)
ベストトレード:
186.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-507.64 USD
総利益:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
総損失:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (490.39 USD)
最大連続利益:
490.39 USD (20)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
0.00%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
23
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.96
長いトレード:
207 (67.21%)
短いトレード:
101 (32.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.56
期待されたペイオフ:
5.15 USD
平均利益:
20.49 USD
平均損失:
-30.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-869.20 USD)
最大連続損失:
-869.20 USD (4)
月間成長:
75.68%
年間予想:
918.29%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +186.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -508 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 20
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +490.39 USD
最大連続損失: -869.20 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real28"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


レビューなし
2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
