Ankitbhai Radadiya

Gold Silver Master Signals

Ankitbhai Radadiya
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 214%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
216 (70.12%)
Loss Trades:
92 (29.87%)
Best trade:
186.00 USD
Worst trade:
-507.64 USD
Gross Profit:
4 424.96 USD (20 243 939 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 839.91 USD (2 285 254 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (490.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
490.39 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
207 (67.21%)
Short Trades:
101 (32.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
5.15 USD
Average Profit:
20.49 USD
Average Loss:
-30.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-869.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-869.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
75.68%
Annual Forecast:
918.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 654.72 USD (54.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.64% (1 654.72 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
XAGUSD 75
ETHUSD 21
BTCUSD 11
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAGUSD 1.6K
ETHUSD 64
BTCUSD -18
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4M
XAGUSD 33K
ETHUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD -65K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Welcome to our professional Gold and Silver trading signal service.
This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) using a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy.

Our approach is designed to prioritize risk management, consistency, and capital protection.
We avoid aggressive trading styles and do not use martingale or grid systems.

Key Features

✔ Trades only Gold and Silver
✔ Strict risk management
✔ No martingale, no hedging
✔ Focus on quality setups, not quantity
✔ Suitable for MT5 users
✔ Transparent trading history

Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders looking for metals-only signals

  • Investors who prefer disciplined trading

  • Beginners who want hands-free copy trading

  • Professionals seeking portfolio diversification

Important Notes

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk settings according to your capital.


2026.01.18 09:24
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.18 08:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.18 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
